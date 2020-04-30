Schools out and in, 'til summer

Local students and teachers found out this week that their c lasses will continue for the rest of the 2019-20 school year, but without them in the classroom.

The boards of Beaverhead County High School and Dillon Elementary School District #10 both voted at their respective meetings on Tuesday not to not bring students back to school, and keep teaching them through online instruction and other remote techniques through the end of the current school year in June.

In unanimous votes, the districts' boards declined the option of returning students to their physical classrooms at BCHS, Dillon Middle School and Parkview Elementary, starting May 7, that Gov. Steve Bullock offered as part of Phase 1 of his plan to reopen the state following the shutdown imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

SD#10 will conduct graduation ceremonies this spring, but in a new format designed to reduce the risk that participants could become infected with the new coronavirus that can lead to the development of the COVID-19 disease, which has already killed over 60,000 Americans this year.

For more on why the local school districts chose to decline the governor's invitation, see next week’s edition of the Dillon Tribune.