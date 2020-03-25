Schools look to online instruction

School officials are scrambling to determine how they will educate students as the new coronavirus pandemic keeps them, and their teachers, stuck at home.

Gov. Steve Bullock closed all schools through March 27, giving administrators a chance to work out how to deliver instruction in case the virus’ spread forces longer physical building closures. Bullock extended the time frame for closures Tuesday to April 10.

Area school boards declared their own states of emergency, authorizing the administrative staff to work with teachers on how to deliver that instruction if it must be done remotely. Some, such as Lima schools, have given students “work packets” to keep them learning while at home. Some have already committed to online instruction with students, such as School District #10, beginning this week.

Beaverhead County High School is still working through how it will handle that distance learning, Superintendent and Principal Gary Haverfield said Monday. Though staff and administrators are still finalizing plans, the guidelines will still be ready to go by the end of this week.

“It will be a combination of a wide array of offsite delivery methods to make sure we reach all of our students,” he said Monday. He added he expected to have a formal plan in place for the school board to vote at a special meeting later this week.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution for students, with some either unable to connect through the internet, or for students in classes such as choir or band. Students that are failing third-quarter classes at the high school are working extra hard to meet proficiency requirements with their teachers by the end of quarter March 25, Haverfield added.

Whatever decisions are made, staff will communicate those changes to parents through telephone calls and by posting the information on their websites.

Schools continue to provide meals for students in need; SD#10 allows for meal pickup at Parkview Elementary rear staff parking lot from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on weekdays. Breakfast for the following day will also be offered.

The Dillon Food Pantry is also open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Wednesday, SD#10 reminded parents and community members on its website.

The Montana Youth Challenge Academy (MYCA) will continue to instruct its students on its campus, Beaverhead County Public Health Director Sue Hansen told the public health board Friday.

“It was determined it would be best if they stay where they are at, and don’t go out into their communities where they are not supervised,” she said.

Staff and students are monitored closely for health issues, she said.

The latest updates for the local public schools are available on each one’s website, es.dillonschools.org, ms.dillonschools.org, and www.bchsmt.com. Parents can also call or email school administrators or teachers with questions.