School bus routes being developed with virus restrictions in mind

As school officials prepare plans to safely instruct students in person if allowed, they are also developing ways to get them to school safely in the first place.

Those plans were outlined, with some plans approved, at the Beaverhead County Transportation Committee July 15. The committee annually approves school bus routes, though some of those are still being developed and plans worked on as part of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Overall, school buses are expected to be at 50 percent capacity or less, with one student per seat on alternating seats, though siblings and members of the same household may share the same seat. Beaverhead County High School Transportation Supervisor Jack Bergeson outlined current public health guidelines for school busing, and noted the high school’s current plan incorporates those restrictions.

BCHS’ bus route plan includes regular cleaning and disinfection protocols, with drivers equipped with personal protective equipment such as masks and gloves. Drivers will run each morning and afternoon route twice to be able to bus all students on a particular route. Buses will be loaded back-to-front, and unloaded front-to-back, and a seating chart will be kept to help with contact tracing of positive virus cases.

County Superintendent of Schools and transportation committee chair Linda Marsh said she expects some districts will not pick up students who live within three miles of the school as part of its virus plans. Most districts pick them up in a normal year, but may forego the option this year.

State officials will be providing CARES Act dollars to help school districts purchase supplies and equipment as part of their virus-preparation plans. Marsh said the Office of Public Instruction is seeking additional dollars from the state to offset additional transportation expenses.

The transportation committee approved routes and plans for Lima schools and tentatively for Reichle. BCHS officials asked to delay the approval of its plan until it could be finalized and approved by county public health and the school board. Reichle representatives said they are developing alternate plans as needed.

The committee expects to meet again as plans and routes are finalized.