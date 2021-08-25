School buildings held in stasis

The biggest leftover Beaverhead County High School buildings issues remain in a holding pattern, as administrators slog through the legal process.

Voters approved a nearly $10 million building renovation project in 2017, which renovated and updated the main school building and the BW Lodge Gymnasium, and built the brand-new Vo-Ag building. The main building renovations had a few leftover problems that have been resolved, and BW Lodge’s renovation is largely complete. But the same cannot be said about the Vo-Ag building.

Problems cropped up in the Vo-Ag building not long after students began using it in 2019. The biggest issues were an inability to keep the building heated in the winter, water and air continuing to leak inside and newly-installed flooring buckling. Carbon monoxide was also building up in the new boiler room. Officials have been documenting costs associated with mitigating the issues while the legal process plays out.

BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield said flooring in the Vo-Ag building was re-installed this summer. The boiler room work should be completed by the start of school.

But the larger issues of air and water leakage will need to be resolved through the current legal process. Haverfield said the district is engaged in an “early neutral evaluation.” That part of the process takes place shortly after a case is filed in court, where a neutral expert reviews the situation and the data compiled by both sides, to provide an unbiased evaluation of the dispute. That evaluation can assist the parties in assessing the case, and “may propel them towards a settlement,” he said.

It is uncertain when the situation may be resolved, and what that resolution might entail. The goal is to get the building fixed and working properly, though it is unclear who might have to pay for the work to fix it. That determination would be part of the resolution.

School begins Aug. 27 for freshmen, and Aug. 30 for the remaining grades.