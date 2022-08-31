Saints damn Dawgs to defeat in 16-10 defensive battle

After enduring a summer of up-and-down scrimmage performances, the University of Montana Western football team’s offense got grounded and pounded and held down for the count by Carroll College’s defense on Saturday in Helena during a season-opening loss.

With the host’s defensive front proving the dominant, disrupting difference, Carroll gained a 16-10 triumph in the low-scoring, high-profile showdown between the teams forecast to finish 1-2 in the Frontier Conference “We had a ton of respect for their defensive front seven going in,” said UMW Head Coach Ryan Nourse of Carroll’s defensive linemen and linebackers, who helped limit the Bulldogs elite crew of running backs to just 45 yards on 18 carries, while also grounding the Bulldog air attack, often literally.

UMW QB Jon Jund, got sacked a half-dozen times Saturday and knocked down on dozens of other occasions while being held to just a single TD toss and 127 passing yards—around 138 yards below his per game average in 2021.

It wasn’t for lack of trying, as the Dawgs ran just short of two dozen more plays from scrimmage than Carroll did held the ball almost 13 minutes longer than their hosts.

It was for lack of success against a vexing Saint defense.

“It’s not that we didn’t play hard, we just didn’t play smart, and they were more ready,” said Nourse, who began as UMW’s head coach in 2011.

“Carroll run a unique defensive scheme that can cause a lot of confusion. We never got it,” conceded Nourse, whose QB Jund got forced by relentless Carroll breaches of the pocket to often ad lib off-balance, on-the-run throws or scrambles out of the pocket—or just runs that often ended in punishing hits.

How often did Jund get forced into rushing the football? At one point in the fourth quarter on Saturday, the senior signal caller and reigning Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Year who passed for 33 TDs and more than 3000 yards last season had the same number of rushes as passing attempts, 21.

“When you play a team as good and motivated as Carroll, it’s always tough. You’ve got to play smart, and we didn’t,” said Nourse, whose Bulldogs contributed three turnovers to the Saints’ defensive effort Saturday.

Two of those turnovers terminated the Bulldogs final drives.

Starting with 2:32 still left on the game clock and just six points down, the Dawgs seemed set up for a late, game-winning TD drive.

But Western went nowhere fast on four-plays, the last an interception by Carroll’s Thomas McGree.

Western’s defense held the Saints to a single series and punt on the subsequent drive, but that punt pushed the Dawgs back to their own 20-yard line with only 20 seconds remaining. And the final desperation scramble by Jund led to the football getting tomahawked out of his hands from behind by Carroll DE Hunter Peck near midfield, where the Saints pounced on the fumble to essentially end the contest.

Western’s early offensive efforts started promisingly, with an opening drive that went a long way slow. Chewing up 8 minutes of game clock and 67 yards, the first-quarter Bulldog march advanced deep into Saints’ territory through 13 plays that included runs by RB Reese Neville and Jund, along with pass completions to three different receivers.

But it also ended with a turnover. Saint LB Tucker Jones snared a deflected, would-be Jund TD pass at the goal line and returned it to near midfield in a play that set the dissonant tone for the rest of the game for the UMW offense.

“Mistakes,” recounted Nourse. “We had a TD on that opening drive,” recalled Nourse of a scrambling Jund’s 15-yard touchdown pass that got erased by a holding call, two plays before the whole drive got erased by Jones’s goal-line interception.

Yielding just 10 first downs, the Dawg defense played nearly mistake-free, keeping UMW in the contest.

“I thought our defense played great,” exclaimed Nourse of the unit operating under firstyear Defensive Coordinator Riley Martello that held Carroll to just 195 total yards.

“Our defense played downhill and kept ball in front of them.”

Carroll’s offense did finally manage to get behind the Western defense for one play in the second quarter, when three-time all-conference TE Tony Collins adjusted to a long, underthrown pass by Carroll QB Jack Prka to make an awkward catch, and then stagger into the end zone.

Western got on the board later in the quarter with a short John Mears field goal capping a long, 81-yard, 19-play, 10-minutes-plus drive by the Bulldogs.

Jund then hooked up with Blake Sentman on a slant pattern across the middle of the end zone, as the converted QB leaned low for a TD that tied the game, 10-10, with 12:25 left in the fourth quarter.

But it was all Carroll from that point on—or what little of it there was offensively.

Saint Stephen Powell converted two short fieldgoal attempts to establish the six-point advantage that Western’s late drives failed to dent.

Western got forced to operate without two of its main offensive weapons in the second half after injuries relegated WR Trey Mounts and RB Colten McPhee to the sidelines for the rest of the hard-hitting affair.

Nourse expects both back for the Bulldogs’ next game, along with the remarkably durable Jund, now in his fifth season of fearlessly taking on opposing linebackers.

The longest-serving head coach in the Frontier Conference expects his whole team to bounce back from the dispiriting loss to Carroll in time to take on Eastern Oregon University on Saturday, Sept. 3, in Dillon.

“It was disappointing losing our first game, but our guys are a resilient bunch with a lot of veteran leadership,” insisted Nourse. whose Dawgs will host EOU (0-1) for a game at Vigilante Stadium a Frontier Conference contest set to kick off at 1 p.m.

“We love playing at home. It’s such a great atmosphere. The stands are full and people surround the field, standing along the fences and pack the parking lot beforehand for tailgating. There is nothing like a Bulldog home game for a small college town,” said Nourse, who has seen attendance at UMW home games swell from the dozens to the thousands during his tenure as UMW head coach.

“I can tell you, we are not going to disappoint our fans Saturday. We will play our tails off.”