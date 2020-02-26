Russell Ruud
Wednesday, February 26, 2020
Russell Ruud died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 in Polaris. He is survived by daughter Rose Furst, six sisters and two brothers, and special friend Debbie Lee. A remembrance of life will be 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Grasshopper Inn in Polaris. Food will be provided, bring a side dish to share if you would like. Please bring your own refreshments.
