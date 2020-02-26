Russell Ruud died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 in Polaris. He is survived by daughter Rose Furst, six sisters and two brothers, and special friend Debbie Lee. A remembrance of life will be 12-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Grasshopper Inn in Polaris. Food will be provided, bring a side dish to share if you would like. Please bring your own refreshments.