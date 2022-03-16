Rural Science Fair wows ‘em in person again

Numerous larger school districts around the state and country abandoned their science fairs in recent years due to declining interest and increasing organizational challenges.

And this longtime annual area gathering of young scientific scholars from some of the state’s smaller school districts got lassoed into a temporary arena of Zoom and virtual reality last year.

But the Beaverhead Rural Schools Science Fair returned to the realm of real reality last Friday.

“It’s just a better format for the kids. They don’t get as intimidated. Everybody has the same opportunities. It’s a different playing for each when everyone is doing it remotely,” said Felicia Luebeck of the Rural Science Fair’s return to Keltz Arena on the campus of the University of Montana Western in Dillon for 2022.

“I think science is so important for all children, and the earlier you start them out with it, the more interested they become,” said Fran Schisler, a retired area educator who served as a judge this year for the Beaverhead County Rural Schools Science Fair that included projects from students in from grade 8 down to kindergarten.

“Science Fair allows students to learn more about something they really want to get into—whether it’s be plants or building structures or chemical engineering, at all the grade levels,” said Luebeck of the Rural Science Fair that presents big ideas in science projects by students from small county schools in Grant, Jackson, Divide, Wise River, Wisdom, Polaris and Reichle School in Glen.

“So, it really allows them to dive into a passion project and learn a lot more about what they want to learn about,” added Luebeck, a Wise River teacher who served as lead organizer for this year’s Rural Science Fair.

“It also helps them give them an opportunity to learn how to speak in public,.” noted Luebeck of the 2022 Rural Science Fair’s approximately 70 participants, who had to give oral presentations on their projects to judges, and then answer judges’ questions.

“Sometimes answering the questions is the hardest part.”

The prospect of answering questions, even from nonjudges, clearly failed to daunt Polaris School’s Cooper Miller, who commandeered passer-bys to eloquently explain his Science Fair entry on the area’s geology, and offer patient, informed replies to their questions about it.

Creator of the top-rated project for 3rd-4th grade in the Earth/Space Science category, Miller delivered an enthusiastic, erudite verbal tour of his project and the area’s geology that included an impressive number of large rocks and crystals from around southwest Montana.

Wise River’s Zophia Diaz’s project, Not Rolling With My Peeps, detailed her efforts to hatch baby chickens, but did not, alas, include any baby chickens. It did, however, still gain her the blue ribbon in the Biology category for 3rd-4th Grade.

“It was going to be ‘Rolling With My Peeps,” but it’s not, because none of them made it,” explained Diaz of the title of a project that she, like a true, intrepid scientist, gleaned important insights from despite—and even because of--its disappointments.

“I learned we should ship them closer to when it’s warmer. And the thermometer was broken, so also not to have a broken thermometer.”

Jackson seventh grader Emma Stein based her awardwinning project on a successful, but unexpected hatch.

“We have a class pet who’s an axolotl,” said the 12-year-old Stein of the project that grew— and grew and grew—out of a case of mistaken identity.

“We thought it was a male, so when its tub broke, we put it with another male, thinking that nothing would happen since they were both males,” recalled Stein of the genesis of the experiment—and so much more.

“But she had eggs. The eggs hatched in 30 days. They are two months old now,” reported Stein of the herd of salamanders that peered out from the experiment at onlookers peering in at them.

“And I was surprised to find out they could breathe through their skin,” admitted Stein, who’s working on eventually working for a living as a bull rider.

“That’ll be a lot different than raising axolotls,” noted Stein of her future profession. “That’s for sure.”

Riker Malkovich, 7, made sure Rural Science Fair attendees noticed his award-winning project, a three-foot-high volcano that took him “four of five days” to construct.

“I did erupt it,” declared the Jackson second grader of a geyser of vinegar and baking soda that spewed out of the top of his homemade volcano on its way to elevating, by his estimates, about 15 feet into the air.

While it astonished even him, the vertical leap of Malkovich’s “lava” did help prove his thesis—that adding more vinegar to the mix would inspire the volcano juice to greater heights.

Schisler said participating in the Rural Schools Science Fair can inspire students to aim and achiever higher in their scientific endeavors in school, and beyond.

“When I first started doing the science fairs, I had kids who had never done science fair projects before. And some of the project weren’t the best. But I always told them, ‘you’ll do better next year.’ And it’s always better—every year,” asserted Schisler, who saw the fair grow so much better and bigger that she had to relocate it from UMW’s Lewis & Clark Room to the much more spacious Keltz Arena, as it inspired more and more, and larger and larger entries.

Sophia Canady produced perhaps the most popular and wide-ranging project of the 2022 Rural Science Fair—a hovercraft students could jump on and air-surf on around Keltz Arena.

“To me, that is what makes science fairs so wonderful. Kids love to explore, and that is what science is all about,” said Schisler as Canady whizzed by on her hovercraft.

“To see these kids come up with all these ideas, it’s just so wonderful. It’s been wonderful to see children start out in kindergarten doing simple science fair projects, like, ‘why does a boat float?’ or ‘where do bubbles come from?” said Schisler, who founded the Rural Science Fair in the early 1990s.

“It just thrills me that they’ve carried it on all these years,” said Schisler, who, among other achievements in her University of Montana Education Department Hall of Fame career taught K-3 in Grant for four years, at Polaris School for 10 years, and conducted music classes in Grant and Wisdom and Jackson for five years.

“I was so worried when I retired that they would stop doing this, because it’s a big effort—there’s a lot of work that goes into it,” said Schisler.

“I did it myself the first three years, because I was so determined to get this going. It would take me forever. Then we decided to pass it from one school to the next so everybody would take a turn, because it really is a big effort,” said Schisler of the Rural Schools Science Fair’s practice of transferring head organizational duties to a different teacher at a different participating school each year.

“I hope that they continue it because these kids need to learn about science. It’s an exploratory thing, and I really do believe this helps them learn more, even just coming in and seeing what other kids have done--that is another big encouragement for them.”

2022 Beaverhead County Rural Schools Science Fair winners Chemical Science

1st-2nd Grade

First Place-Riker Malkovich, Jackson

Second Place-Gabe Herrington, Reichle

Third Place-Martina Stufflebean, Divide

3rd-4th Grade

First Place-Reagan Rieber, Reichle

Second Place-Layne Burk, Reichle

Third Place-Eli Ubaldo, Alder

5th-6th Grade

First Place-Lilly Cote, Wise River

Second Place-Kelly Webster, Reichle

Third Place-Cameron Breitzman, Divide

Kindergarten

First Place-Blake Tetrault, Alder

Second Place-Naia Root, Alder

Physical Science

1st-2nd Grade

First Place-Avery Tetrault, Alder

Second Place-Ledger Richmond, Alder

Third Place (Tie)-Charlotte Child, Wisdom, and Oliver Stevenson, Wisdom

3rd-4th Grade

First Place-Jaiden Voll, Alder

Second Place-Tristan Root, Alder

Third Place-Tyler Lyndes, Wisdom

5th-6th Grade

First Place-Bumper McKee, Polaris

Second Place-Max Hagenbarth, Reichle

Third Place-Joshua Lewis, Wisdom

7th-8th Grade

First Place-Cole Webster, Reichle

Kindergarten

First Place (Tie)-Evan Smail, Alder;

Ozzy Folsom, Jackson

Second Place-Daniel Spillane, Grant

Earth/Space Science

1st-2nd Grade

First Place-Ally Tarter, Reichle

Second Place-Jeff Rhodes, Reichle

Third Place-Luke Schmidlin, Grant

3rd-4th Grade

First Place-Cooper Miller, Polaris

Second Place-Nora DeLuca, Wise River

Third Place-Jep Clancy, Reichle

5th-6th Grade

First Place-Benjamin DeLuca, Wise

River

7th-8th Grade

First Place-Devin Hales, Grant

Kindergarten

First Place-Oli Ubaldo, Sam Gilman,

Alder

Biology

1st-2nd Grade

First Place-Kinder Anderson, Wise River

Second Place-Tabor Calton, Wisdom

3rd-4th Grade

First Place-Zophia DIaz, Wisdom

Second Place-Raelynn Tash, Polaris

5th-6th Grade

First Place-Callie Tash, Polaris

Second Place-Leneva Miller, Polaris

7th-8th Grade

First Place-Emma Stein, Jackson

Second Place-Darrell Lewis, Wisdom

Life Science

3rd-4th Grade

First Place (Tie)-Fiona Imelli, Polaris;

Kristian Rieber/Baylee White, Reichle

Second Place-Wylie Heiland, Jackson

Third Place-Jessalynn Klavers, Polaris

5th-6th Grade

First Place-Sage Rhodes, Reichle

7th-8th Grade

First Place-Morgan Heiland, Jackson

Second Place-Faith Rognstad, Reichle

Young Inventor

3rd-4th Grade

First Place-Sophia Cannady, Polaris

Second Place-Jessie Butler, Wise River

Third Place-Mathais Lasseter, Wise

River

7th-8th Grade

First Place-Winston McKee, Polaris