Rosendale visits Beaverhead County, talks legislative priorities

Area officials and county residents discussed infrastructure, grants, elections and more last week with U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale.

Rosendale took part in short town hall visit at the Beaverhead County Courthouse Friday.

Commissioner Mike McGinley started off the conversation airing his issues with federal land access grants (FLAP), where the process has bogged down to the point the commission may not consider seeking such grants again. McGinley pointed to the county’s current FLAP grant for re-striping the Pioneer Mountain Scenic Byway. The county was awarded the grant in 2016, but the work has not yet been completed. McGinley pointed to a long string of bureaucratic requirements which amounted to “checking a box,” while adding hundreds of thousands of dollars to the price tag.

“It’s the biggest waste of time and money that I’ve ever seen in government,” he said, noting the checking off the requirements happens one at a time instead of in tandem, contributing to the cost and the extended time to complete the overall grant.

Rosendale said he approved of minimizing unnecessary regulations, such as requiring reports that are never read or forms that are never reviewed.

McGinley highlighted another of his biggest issues – the inability of the federal government to pay its property taxes to counties and states with federal land through the Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILT), Secure Rural Schools (SRS) and Refuge Revenue Sharing (RRS) programs. Approximately 70% of the county is federal ground, about two million acres, McGinley said.

“It’s paying your taxes like everyone else in Beaverhead County,” he said.

“The feds owe us – I wish we could get these tax bills paid just like everyone else’s.”

County resident Mike Mosolf asked Rosendale for his thoughts on climate change, noting the Trump administration had called it a “hoax.”

“I don’t think that the people I talk to say it’s a hoax,” Rosendale said. “What they do say is the information that’s been generated by different organizations and different groups does not warrant the elimination of the hundreds of thousands of jobs across our nation in order to accommodate different climate change requirements that number one, no other nation is implementing, and number two, that had not been demonstrated clearly would actually impact the climate.”

McGinley noted privatelydeveloped solar farms may be installed in the county in the next few years.

“I think we absolutely should look at renewable energy sources, but I don’t think the government should be involved in eliminating jobs in order to subsidize those sources,” Rosendale added, noting mines will continue to be needed to supply those renewable technologies with materials to make the parts.

City of Dillon Mayor Mike Klakken asked Rosendale about two house bills intended to change weapons requirements. Rosendale said House Resolution 8, as proposed, would not let a gun owner lend a gun to another person; and HR 1442 extends the background check period. He said he is fighting both of those resolutions, and hoping moderate democrats in the House will push back on it. Rosendale added he believes the moderate Democrats in the House are fearful of siding with Republicans.

“All the power and all the money in the Democratic party right now is on the extreme left,” he said. “If these folks, the moderate Democrats we’re used to dealing with don’t comply, they’re going to be attacked by their own party.”

Resident and retired librarian Marie Habener pushed back on that statement, arguing Republicans have done that for years.

“You don’t think that’s going on on the Republican side? Nobody would do anything for four years, with (former President Donald) Trump doing what he was doing – putting everybody down as soon as they even think of doing anything differently,” she said. “I would like you to show me a Democrat doing that lockstep stuff.”

Rosendale did not point to specific instances as Habener requested, but highlighted his approval of some of the policies Trump brought forward – specifically, lower regulations and lower taxes.

Rosendale directed attention to another bill he disagrees with, HR 1, which proposes expanding voting rights, change cam paign finance laws to reduce the influence of money in politics, limit partisan gerrymandering and create new ethics rules for federal officeholders, according to a summary on the congress. gov website.

“HR 1 is a complete and total takeover of our elections by the federal government,” he said. “I don’t think those are good things, and I don’t think there are Democrats who think those are good things, either.”

Klakken asked Rosendale his thoughts about infrastructure spending bills.

“I’ve been long an advocate for investing in infrastructure – I do believe that’s a role of government,” Rosendale said, adding he is a proponent of investing in water, sewer, streets and other public facilities.