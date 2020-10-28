Up on the rooftop
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Construction workers in the Dillon area were blasted by a bit of winter weather early this week. While hunters enjoyed the snow for the opening weekend of the general hunting season, construction schedules were put to the test. In the photo above, a crew roofing the Pioneer Meadows apartments near Safeway work around the snow on Monday afternoon. J.P. Plutt photo
