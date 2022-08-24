Robotics Club makes its debut at BCHS

Do you have a knack for coding or tinkering and are attending Beaverhead County High School? Then the new Robotics Club might be for you.

A handful of BCHS students with a science and technology interest pushed for the creation of the new club earlier this year, and the BCHS school board approved it before students left for the summer.

“Me and my sister were involved in the Robotics Club at our previous school, and we developed a love for it,” incoming senior Jo Niglio said of her and her sister, Co. The twins moved to Dillon from San Francisco. “Co is really into software. I was into media, running websites, taking and making videos. I liked the collaboration part of it.”

“It’s so cool to have a Robotics Club,” Co added. “We heard about some students being interested in it, so we decided to start one.”

Club advisor and BCHS teacher Megan Conrow got involved when she heard students talking about the possibility. That fostered an interest in teaching coding – something she’s learning alongside the students.

“A lot of times, students don’t think they are good at math or science,” Conrow said. “So when they get that in an environment like this, they may see it more as fun. It’s different from a traditional classroom. It gets kids thinking about it differently. It’s not about getting from point A to point Z, it’s about how you get there, and you can get there in a lot of different ways.”

Club members are hoping to take part in community STEM education events, offering a “coding camp” and rocketbuilding activities for kids, conducting small coding projects, and constructing basic robots that could be used in school and competitions. But a big focus to begin is fundraising to ensure they have the tools and equipment needed.

“This is going to help these guys into their future. It’s a whole different way of thinking which will give them experience and exposure to a lot of different things,” Conrow said. “It may spark an interest in something a student wouldn’t have even thought was a possibility for them, or turn a kid around from thinking they are terrible at math.”

Robotics Club is ideal for youth interested in STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), Jo said. Potential professions include game development, media, business and software development.

The club can also be great for those who enjoy welding or constructing items.

“I’ve always been interested in making things in general,” said incoming senior Nicholas Macdonald. “I just like making things and seeing the finished product work.”

Incoming senior Henry Hawes agreed: “There is no negative for whatever your experience, everyone can join. We’re learning along the way, too,” Hawes said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re Amish and you’ve never heard of electricity – we can figure something out.”