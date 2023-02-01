Road doubles down on Montana Western Dawgs

The University of Montana Western men’s basketball team hit a couple more dips in the road last week.

Montana State University-Northern dropped UMW, 70-58, in Havre on Thursday, two nights before Rocky Mountain College climbed over the Bulldogs for an 82-69 win in Billings.

The losses lowered the Dawgs overall record to 8-15 and Frontier Conference mark to 3-7.

Western matched Rocky with 43 points in a high-scoring first half during which the Bulldogs nailed over 60 percent of their field goal attempts and more than 46 percent of their efforts from beyond the arc.

But UMW’s hot shooting cooled to around half of those percentages in the second half.

A 3-point shot by Rocky’s Beau Santistevan just over five minutes into the second half gained his Battlin’ Bears the lead for good.

Jamal Stephenson led Western’s offense with 4 assists and 24 points—one point less than Maxim Stephens gamehigh outburst for Rocky.

Freshman forward Jacksen Burckley led the Dawgs on the boards with 5 rebounds to go with the 9 points the Billings Senior alum scored in his hometown Saturday.

Points proved harder to come by two nights earlier in Havre, where UMW registered its lowest scoring total of the season against the offensively patient, defensively pesky MSUN.

The Northern Lights limited their guests to just 5 of 23 from beyond the arc as part of 15 of 48 (31.3 percent) field-goal shooting performance from the Dawgs.

The passing game proved critical, with Northern notching 21 assists to Western’s 5, helping MSUN outshoot Western by better than 10 percentage points overall and 19 percentage points from deep, where MSUN also enjoyed a scoring advantage that provided the dozen-point margin of victory.

Stephenson scored 19 points and Ky Kouba added a dozen points and 7 rebounds for UMW, which got 15 points and 8 rebounds from the Haverfield borthers, Tanner and Michael, both graduates of Beaverhead County High School.

Next up for UMW, a short trip to see an old friend and then a return to Dillon to play in front of its best friend—the Bulldog home crowd.

The Bulldogs will take on archrival Montana Tech (19-4 overall, 7-3 in the Frontier Conference) at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Butte’s HPER Complex, where Tech remains undefeated this season.

Western will host a 4 p.m. showdown with Carroll College (11-10, 5-5) on Saturday, when tipoff at Straugh Gymnasium in Dillon is set for 4 p.m.