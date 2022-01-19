A Retrospective on Mike Klakken’s eight years as Dillon’s mayor

That he made it through two months on the job—much less persevered through two full terms as the mayor of the City of Dillon—represented a remarkable tale of political survival for Mike Klakken.

And after bucking the odds by not getting bucked out of the mayor’s seat during those contentious, early months of 2014, Klakken stayed in the saddle for approximately another 400 weeks, outlasting all the early rivals in city government who seemed intent on knocking him off and accomplishing much for the city under often difficult circumstances.

“When I ran the first time, I put down what I would try to do. I believe I accomplished all that,” Klakken told the Dillon Tribune shortly before he wrapped up his second four-year term as mayor at the end of last month, recalling what he’d submitted to the newspaper’s candidate forum in 2013 when he was campaigning for the job.

“I believe the current water and sewer rates are too high, and steps need to be taken to decrease the monthly payments,” Klakken commented in the Oct. 16, 2013 issue of the Tribune.

With the help of former City Treasurer Neal Straus (who saved the city even more money by performing his duties in only 20 hours per week, half the time his predecessor took), Klakken did just that, pushing for the refinancing of city water and sewer bonds at lower rates and applying the more than a million of dollars in savings to reel in water and sewer bills that had been increasing for years before he took office.

Klakken did also push for a $12 per month increase for the average household’s water bill last year to cover payments on a $3,776,000 water revenue bond. But, one might say, that multi-million-dollar borrowing had to be done. Because that bond, taken out for 20 years, is bankrolling the majority of the approximately $4.4 million project started last summer and set to wrap up later this year to replace the city’s aging main waterline to its westside reservoir tanks.

Much of that line got put in around a century ago and is significantly degraded in stretches, in danger of failing suddenly and halting the city’s supply of fresh water from its westside reservoir tanks for drinking and watering crops and lawns, operating businesses, cleaning and firefighting.

“That $12 a month increase, I know that’s still tough for some people,” said Klakken, who helped the city gain another $625,000 in grants earlier in his administration to help cover the costs of the waterline replacement project.

“But I’m thinking the city can about halve that $12 with the ARPA grant,” said Klakken, who got to celebrate Gov. Greg Gianforte’s delivery of that $1.9 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to city hall on Jan. 3— Klakken’s first weekday in eight years out of office.

It was perhaps a fitting, retroactive tribute for Klakken, with many of the benefits of his work for the city over the last eight years likely to arrive and accrue in the years ahead, well after he’s left City Hall.

Because Klakken not only did much for the city’s aging, ailing water system during his time in office and the people who finance and use it, but also for the present and future of the city’s finances as a whole. A combination budget hawk and budget nerd, Klakken combed through the city’s finances each year, searching for places for potential savings, even as the costs of running the city rose due to factors he could not control.

“I think the best way to describe myself is a fiscal conservative,” Klakken insisted in 2013, and did much to back up that claim in his years as mayor that will pay dividends to the city in the years following his departure from City Hall.

Klakken orchestrated overpayments on the annual payments due on some city bonds to save taxpayers money in the long run and kept up regular payments on the city’s SIDs (Special Improvement Districts), ensuring that SID #34 that covered the cost of paving the DEW area of the city, SID #35 for the paving of the school parking lot, SID #36 for covering the costs of the new sidewalks installed along Montana Street will soon be retired, along with their more than $90,000 in annual payments.

The city’s books will also soon be freed of the yearly fiscal teeth grinder that is the approximately $190,000 in interest payments out of the city’s street maintenance funds for the million-dollar-plus renovation of a few blocks of and around Glendale Street in 2012.

That project happened under the watch of Klakken’s predecessor, who retained allies in key positions in City Hall when Klakken took office in January 2013.

At times in those early weeks of his tenure, Klakken did not seem like he had any allies in City Hall—not in his administration or on the city council, which in the months following Klakken’s victory at the polls declared that it was unwilling to let Klakken install his own people in his administration.

“That was an exciting time,” smiled Klakken of an era of contention during which he rarely smiled, as members of the city council and his own administration threw obstacles in his path to exercising any power as mayor—or even from drawing his salary.

“I felt like they were not happy I had won,” said Klakken of the group of people who had gotten into city government during the reign of his predecessor, Marty Malesich, the three-term mayor Klakken upset in the mayor’s race in November 2012.

“It seemed like they were trying to get me to quit just as I got started.”

Next week: Part 2 of a Klakken Good Time: A Retrospective on Mike Klakken’s Eight Years as Dillon’s Mayor.