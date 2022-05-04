Retired professor publishing three works this year

Retired University of Montana Western Professor Emeritus Alan Weltzien is expecting three books – collections of poetry and essays – to publish this year.

The first to be released is “Through the Basement of Time.” The book will release this month, and is a collection of poems published by Finishing Line Press in Georgetown, Kentucky. The poems relate to a 14-day float trip through the Grand Canyon, sketching out Weltzien’s companions on the trip as they engage with the environment and each other.

The second, “When the Smiles Stopped,” is a long essay published by FootHills Publishing of Kanona, New York, and is expected to be released in June. The story is of Weltzien’s older brother, who struggled with clinical depression for most of his life and who cut off all ties seven years ago, Weltzien said.

“This long message went through many drafts and many stages of revision, as I’ve tried to better understand what I feel I failed to understand along the way,” he said. “I hope this chapbook essay has meaning and value, particularly for any readers who also live with a sibling or other relative who has similarly suffered.”

The last, “On the Beach: Poems 2016-2021,” should appear sometime this fall. It will be published by Cirque Press in Anchorage, Alaska. The book will be Weltzien’s largest poetry collection to date. Some have already been published. Cirque Press has published several works by poets and prose writers from Alaska and the Pacific Northwest, he said, and said he was thrilled at their interest in publishing this. It will be Weltzien’s third full poetry book.

Weltzien is hoping to publish a collection of travel essays called, “Walking off the Well-Beaten Path,” which includes 19 pieces, seven of which were published previously.

Weltzien retired after 29 years at the university. He writes regularly as he spends time exploring the outdoors and traveling. He most recently published “Savage West: The Life and Fiction of Thomas Savage.” Savage, a Beaverhead County native, wrote 13 books over a 44-year period. His most famous work, “The Power of the Dog,” was made into a movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Kirsten Dunst. Director Jane Campion won the 2022 Academy Award for best director for that movie.

The new books will be available for purchase at The Bookstore in Dillon.