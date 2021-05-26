Resource Assistance Center here to help

The Resource Assistance Center (RAC) is located in the county treasurer’s building on the corner of Washington and Center streets in Dillon. It was established in 2018 through the efforts of the Beaverhead County Mental Health Local Advisory Council (LAC), to fill in service gaps created by state budget cuts.

RAC Resource Specialist Pat Scott assists residents by helping them contact the Office of Public Assistance (OPA); helping fill out Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), Medicaid and Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) applications; and giving out resource information as needed. Scott can also scan and email documents to the OPA as needed. Scott has helped veterans obtain their benefits, helped residents determine why they had not received federal stimulus checks, and connected people with medical providers.

Scott said the majority of her work is connecting people to services, but most often that’s for SNAP and Medicaid.

“It’s just a myriad of connections,” she wrote in her 2020 RAC summary report. “I feel the RAC is helping people when they have nowhere else to go, and I know that several agencies in the surrounding areas are referring people to me all the time. I like doing the research to find the answers.”

The RAC is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (closed 12-1 p.m.) on Wednesdays. Resource Specialist Pat Scott follows CDC guidelines for COVID-19 safety, and requests attendees wear masks or face coverings when showing up in person. Appointments can be scheduled at 406-988-0360. People can drop in, but waiting room space may be limited due to the pandemic.

The OPA is available every other Wednesday by calling 406-496-4947. In May and June, those days are May 19, June 9 and June 23. Residents can set appointments with the Montana Job Service by calling 406-494-0300; vocational rehabilitation at 406-496-4925; and career futures at 406-723-9101. The agencies are not seeing people in person at this time, due to the coronavirus pandemic.