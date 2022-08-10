Residents question legality of Fox Run cost survey

Two Fox Run subdivision residents alleged last week that Fox Run board members conducted an illegal survey about a road paving project cost increase.

The Fox Run special improvement district board met Aug. 3 to discuss paving project progress. During that meeting, Cornie Hudson and Darrell Turner sought clarification on the survey circulated among property owners in the district.

“The question I have is when you did that informal – some say illegal – survey..,” Hudson began, seeking clarification on how votes were tallied.

“Why was it illegal?” board Chairman Fred Chouinard asked.

“Because it was done through the college, apparently,” she continued.

“There have been several emails passed back and forth where the college said it shouldn’t have happened,” Turner put in.

The board sent emails for property owners to weigh in on a survey a couple of months ago; the survey asked if they would support an increase in the overall cost of the paving project to $400,000. The district was formed by resident vote two years ago to pave the subdivision’s roads for $200,000; the only bid the board received was $40,000 above that cost.

Board Secretary Mary Rouse said the initial email linking to the survey was sent from former board member Russ Richardson’s work email at the University of Montana Western. Richardson retired from the university in June. The survey was not hosted on UMW’s servers or any website controlled by it, she said.

“From the emails, it was on an application that was running on the college’s computer, and one of the chancellors or one of the officials at the college said that it shouldn’t have been involved in anything that had a political overtone,” Turner said.

Turner did not reference which official raised this concern with residents, and declined to name them or provide the emails he referenced after the meeting.

University of Montana Western Communications Director Matt Raffety declined comment. A cell phone call to Richardson was not returned.

Chouinard reported the engineer the board hired has begun working on the engineering survey for the entire road project, including the appropriate sloping for the road into each homeowner’s driveway. That concern was aired multiple times at past board meetings. The total charge for the work is $10,500; the board approved hiring the engineer for up to $15,000.

In other action, the board approved Richardson’s resignation, as he has moved out of the district and can no longer serve on the board. Chouinard said the Beaverhead County Commissioners must appoint a replacement, and said he would inform them of the vacancy.