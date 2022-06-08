Request to dismiss D.C. charges denied

A Dillon lawn care businessman accused of helping others pick up a barricade and shove it into Washington D.C. police officers on Jan. 6, 2021 will face all eight charges in District of Columbia District Court.

District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth denied a dismissal request by Isaac Steve Sturgeon, 33, and his co-defendants Craig Michael Bingert of Pennsylvania and Taylor James Johnatakis of Washington.

Sturgeon and his co-defendants have all pleaded not guilty to obstruction of an official proceeding; assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds; impeding passage through or within the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings; and engaging in an act of physical violence in the grounds or any of the Capitol buildings.

Lamberth denied Sturgeon and his co-defendants’ motions to dismiss five of eight counts charged as a result of their alleged conduct on Jan. 6, 2021. The denial agrees with several other D.C. district court judges who denied similar motions from riot defendants in their courts.

Defendants argued the obstruction of an official proceeding; civil disorder; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, did not apply “fair notice” of the alleged conduct because the vote certification was not an “official proceeding” of Congress and the statute for the charge is “unconstitutionally vague.” They also argued the disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds count infringes on the defendants’ First Amendment protection for expressive conduct.

In his 29-page decision denying the dismissal, Lamberth deconstructed defendants’ arguments, outlining case law, subsequent legislative changes to laws and legal definitions to support his decision.

Lamberth’s most scathing statements related to defendants’ claims that only Secret Service officials can designate restricted areas at the Capitol, and that a restricted building is one where a person protected by the Secret Service is or will be temporarily visiting.

Defendants argued since the Capitol police cordoned off areas and that the Vice President was not “temporarily visiting” because he had an office at the Capitol building, the grounds should not have been restricted in the first place.

“The semantic games defendants play here are laughable,” Lamberth wrote. “Despite the opportunity to cherry-pick the exact definitions of ‘temporarily’ and ‘visiting’ that would support their argument, defendants’ chosen definitions confirm what is evident to anyone with a basic grasp of the English language: former Vice President Pence was temporarily visiting the Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. He was ‘invited to join or attend’ a meeting of Congress for a finite time – a period ‘lasting for a time only.’ The former Vice President did not remain or reside in the Capitol building indefinitely. Defendants’ bizarre alternate construction of the phrase ‘temporarily visit’ – ‘temporary travel to a location where the person does not normally live or work on a regular basis’ - ... would mean that no one could ‘temporarily visit’ a place they attend regularly.”

If the judge chose to toss the five counts, Sturgeon and his co-defendants would still face the assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; impeding passage through the Capitol grounds or buildings; and act of physical violence in the Capitol grounds or buildings charges in court.

More than 800 people have been charged for their actions at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.