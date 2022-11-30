Repeat violations land Lima woman a three-year sentence

A Lima woman who admitted violating court orders, by repeatedly stalking a man she should not have contact with, received a three-year Department of Corrections sentence in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.

Susan Stoddard, 57, had a prior suspended sentence revoked – again – for multiple incidents of violating the no contact order and probation conditions through her interactions with Steven Gregory, with whom she shared a romantic relationship.

Beaverhead County Attorney Jed C. Fitch said the case, originally sentenced several years ago, came back to court for two deferred sentence violations and two suspended sentence violations. The original case related to a burglary.

Stoddard was arrested in July after new charges were filed alleging she was stalking Gregory, and additional charges were pending for similar behavior in Beaverhead County Justice Court and district court.

“This is now the fourth sentence in this case with repeated and constant violations,” he said in court Nov. 24. “Ms. Stoddard has a long criminal history of repeated violations going back to a previous spouse, with criminal mischief, destruction of property. I’ve had this case and been involved with Ms. Stoddard most of my time here as county attorney of Beaverhead County. I don’t understand it.”

Fitch noted he and defense attorney Peter Fischer have worked out a global plea agreement that would resolve all the pending cases (with three cases being dismissed). He recommended Stoddard serve five years in the Department of Corrections (DOC) with no time suspended and credit for time served.

A DOC sentence differs from a Montana State Prison sentence in that the DOC determines if the person needs to be held in custody while specific treatment takes place, or be allowed in the community while meeting certain conditions. A prison sentence, however, requires the defendant to serve a one-fourth of a sentence before the person can be considered for parole, Fitch said.

The original case came from Stoddard running after Gregory into his mother’s home and then breaking items there, Fischer said. He argued Gregory instigated contact, though Stoddard recognized she would be the one to pay for the violations.

“Steve Gregory has never set foot into this courtroom...Steve Gregory kept showing up at her house – that was against the nocontact order,” he said.

Judge Luke Berger interrupted, reminding Stoddard and Fischer at her first appearance on the revocation in court that Berger told Stoddard to not do anything that could be considered contact.

“I told her not to trust him, I told her to call the cops on him, you acknowledge this. This is not the first time this argument has been made,” Berger said. “I completely agree with what you’re saying, but I want to be clear that I gave the same advice you did – don’t trust him, you can’t do this, and it’s reflected in the record.”

Fischer agreed, adding the latest violations led the court to raise her bond to $200,000, keeping Stoddard in the Beaverhead County Jail for the past four months.

“She understands with all these charges, the main violation is contact with Steve Gregory. It’s not a get out of jail free card,” he said. “The big thing is, Susan was in a relationship and she needs help getting out of it. She’s reached out for counseling...I believe she recognizes her obsession with Steve. While it was her actions, and this is a non-violent crime with someone who was consensually contacting her, it is a violation of the order.”

Fischer added Stoddard recognizes how difficult it will be to disentangle from a 13-year relationship, but that is necessary in this case. He asked for a fully-suspended DOC sentence, so Stoddard can seek mental health counseling and work on repairing her damaged family relationships.

“This is not just a one-off by a woman who made a mistake in a relationship. She sought him out, and she welcomed him into her home. She violated the court’s order, repeatedly, often and willingly,” Fitch argued. “She’s a danger to the community and the court because she won’t follow conditions. We’ve given her every generous opportunity any defendant can be given, and she has shunned that.”

“I have given you every chance”

Stoddard apologized for her conduct before sentencing, taking “total responsibility for my actions.”

“I was in an unstable and unpredictable relationship for 13 years, where I thought I was doing some good, and praying I was making a difference in Steve’s life. I didn’t want to give up on him or stop loving him, but I realize now I was never going to be able to fix him,” she said. “I didn’t realize how this was affecting everyone around me, especially the ones I love the most. I hope and pray I can receive forgiveness and fix the relationships which I have broken.

Gregory did not attend the sentencing; multiple friends and family of Stoddard sat quietly in the courtroom during the proceedings.

“I’ve been on the bench for almost six years. It is confusing and shocking to me that you are one of the ‘criminals’ that I have seen the most often in court. And that’s just mind-boggling to me,” Berger began, adding he has six or seven different “Bergerisms” – or statements he makes during sentencing to dissuade probation violations – and he has told Stoddard all of them.

“I have literally used all of my sayings on you...I gave you every warning I could, and I can tell you I still don’t know what to do with you,” he continued. “I’ve told you twice I was going to put you in prison, trying to get your attention. And now you’ve called my bluff...I’ve got a chink in my armor now, that maybe I have to go back and figure out what I’m going to say to people, and how I’m going to motivate them. I’ve got to do something with you, but I don’t know what you need.”

Berger found Stoddard guilty of the violations, granted the revocation petition, and sentenced her to three years in the DOC, with all prior financial conditions imposed. He also strongly recommended she receive mental health and substance abuse counseling, though that will be up to the DOC.

“I have given you every chance to come back...I can’t express how many chances – whether it was COVID, whether it was the jail that was closed for construction – how many chances I gave you, and at some point, I just can’t continue to give you chances, because it makes a fool out of the system.”