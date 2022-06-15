Recent rains improve drought conditions

Repeated rounds of rain in the past month vastly improved Beaverhead County’s drought conditions, National Weather Service Hydrologist Arin Peters said Monday.

“May precipitation across the county was 150% to 200% of normal. Really, Beaverhead County is looking pretty decent since the water year began (in October),” he said.

A string of storms brought much-needed moisture to large swaths of southwest Montana, but avoided the north-central and “golden triangle” areas. Those areas were downgraded into “extreme” and “exceptional” drought conditions as a result, he said.

Most of the county was now in “moderate” level drought, with a sliver along the southern border with Idaho listed in “severe” drought. The lower temperatures in April and May helped retain what snowpack the area has, which melts during the hotter, drier months, he said.

Peters cautioned the county is not out of the woods. The rainiest months for the area are May and June, and a long stretch of dry summer is generally the norm.

Forecasters are watching to see if another “la nina” event will form up this fall and winter. La ninas often bring more precipitation during the rainy season. The last three years were considered la nina years, but the first two did not drop enough rain or snow.

“The last two didn’t turn out like we wanted, but I’m ever hopeful this winter la nina – if we get it – will help us out in the drought department.”

Water storage at Clark Canyon Reservoir and the Lima Dam have improved, but are still well behind where they should be, Peters said. As of the end of May, Clark Canyon was 53% full, or 73% of average, compared to 75% full, or 103% of average at the same time last year. The Lima Dam as of June 13 was at 58% full, or 86% of average, compared to 65% full and 97% of average last year.

The snowpack above Beaverhead Basin was at 178% as of June 7, a large increase over the prior year at the same time (63%). The snowpack above Red Rock Basin was at 175%, compared to 0% at the same time last year.

The drought is expected to persist through the next few months at least, as the state enters its warm and dry period. Some warmup is expected to take place at the end of the current week, Peters added.