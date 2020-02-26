1938-2020

Raymond Odin Pederson joined his soulmate and mother of his children, Carol Lynn, in Heaven on Feb. 18, 2020. He passed at Pioneer Care in Dillon, Montana, after a short battle with cancer. Ray was 82 years old.

Ray was born Jan. 31, 1938, in Minot, North Dakota. He was the second of seven children born to Peder and Ida Pederson. Ray grew up and attended school in Minot, spending his summers with his grandparents and extended family of countless cousins at the family farm. Ray excelled in sports, playing baseball and basketball and shared his melodic voice in the school choir, graduating from Minot High School in 1956.

Ray spotted Carol L. Seidensticker in a grocery store while working with the Forest Service in Montana and married shortly after on Sept. 21, 1963. Together, they raised their four children on her family’s ranch in Twin Bridges, Montana. Ray and Carol also opened their home to cousins, nephews and nieces through the years. They eventually divorced after nearly 30 years of marriage.

Ray was with the U.S. Forest Service until 1967 when he and Carol returned to Twin Bridges after the birth of their twins. After working on the Seidensticker Ranch for several years, Ray returned to school at Montana State University in Bozeman and obtained his degree in Civil Engineering. Ray went on to work with the Department of Highways with the federal government, eventually finishing with the Highway Department at the Bureau of Indian Affairs. His career had taken him from Colorado to California, and eventually to New Mexico. Ray returned to Twin Bridges after his retirement in 2013.

Ray’s passion for sports and music lived on with his encouragement towards his children with their sports, music, drama and school activities. He attended each game, tournament and event, even while attending MSU as a full-time student. Ray was also active in the community as a member of the Ruby Valley Chorale, coaching peewee baseball, working with the Boy Scouts as a Leader and playing basketball with the ‘town league’ for many years.

Ray is survived by his children Ramie Pederson of Bozeman, Mark Pederson of Absarokee, Peder Pederson of Twin Bridges and Laura (Robert) White of Woodinville, Washington. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jessica (Marty) Holden, Jack Pederson, Rachel Nyquist, Fred (Bridgette) Nyquist, Faith (Jake) Goodman; and his great-grandchildren Van and CeeCee Holden, Riley Nyquist and Ronan King. Surviving siblings include Leila (Ret. Lt. Col. Ray) Tackett of Austin, Texas, Eunice Simbalenko of Minot, North Dakota, Marvin (Terri) Pederson of Spokane, Washington, Merle Pederson of The Colony, Texas, Ret. Lt. Col. Paul (Ruth) Pederson of Herndon, Virginia and Joan Curtiss of Tyler, Texas. Ray also maintained his close relationships and is survived by numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and their families.

Ray is preceded in death by his parents, former wife, brother-in-law Levi Simbalenko and nephews Sean Pederson and Joshua Chambers.

Cremation has taken place with K&L Mortuary and services will be held in Twin Bridges at the Church of the Valley on Thursday, March 19, 11 a.m. Internment of Ray’s ashes will be at the Twin Bridges Cemetery and in the family plot at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Minot, North Dakota. Services in Minot will be determined for a later date.

Memorials in Ray’s name may be directed to the Ruby Valley Chorale, c/o Verta Dorseth, Twin Bridges, Montana 59754.