Rancher argues for retaining unpaved Highway 324

Editor’s Note: The Dillon Tribune is re-running this story from last week because the entire story did not print.

A Highway 324 resident and rancher asked the Beaverhead County Commissioners last week to change course on a plan to pave the rest of Highway 324 to the Idaho state line.

“I believe the proposal to pave the gravel portion of Highway 324 through Upper Horse Prairie is misguided,” Roger Peters of Dragging Y Cattle Company told the commission at its April 11 meeting. “The traffic count does not justify spending the tremendous amount of money it will take for this paving project. Surely there are other improvements needed elsewhere in Beaverhead County where these funds could be better used.”

Peters said the unpaved portion of the road is often a spot where out-of-towners get stuck in the winter, and he is the first person to come across them. Sometimes, they slide off the road or crash into deer or elk, and are stranded for hours without cell phone access.

“We have thawed out more than a few family groups who spent a cold night after getting stuck in the snow or hitting a large game animal. Generally, encounters with a small car and an elk put the car’s motor – and therefore its heater – out of operation,” he said.

The county commission and Montana Department of Transportation officials recently agreed on a paving plan for Highway 324, stretching roughly from Bannack Pass to the Lemhi Pass turnoff at the Idaho state line. The project has been something on MDOT’s list of improvements since at least 2005, and would be paid for out of MDOT’s secondary roads funding. It is estimated to cost between $9 million and $15 million to complete.

Once the stretch is paved, maintenance and plowing will be the state’s responsibility, not the county’s. But that project – requiring a redesign to fix up problem areas before pavement is added – is not expected to be finished for up to a decade from now.

Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley said the commissioners annually hear complaints about the condition of that road from residents.

“With all due respect, you’re the first person we’ve heard oppose this. You have valid reasons, but every spring, every year, we hear from people wanting this road fixed,” he said.

“I think this will require tenfold the amount of winter maintenance as now, because (the county) does a pretty good job of keeping the lower portions open for the school bus,” Peters said. “My personal viewpoint is this is going to be a huge problem for me. I’m who they come to, the stranded travelers. I’ve fixed so many tires, hauled people to town, given away hundreds of gallons of gas. We’re the first place they come to, because there’s nothing else around.”

Highway 324 is also where traffic gets redirected when Interstate 15 at Monida Pass gets closed, McGinley said. Peters said that does not help those travelers who still end up stuck there.

“I think probably the best thing to do is have the state come in there and take care of the wet spots, and then do the same maintenance they do on the Idaho side,” Peters said. “Paved roads lead people to believe that’s a major thoroughfare, and it’s not.”

The proposed project will have public hearings before the state begins work, McGinley said. Depending on public response, the state may change how it improves the road.

“Before we can have a different proposal for not paving that road, we want to hear from other people,” McGinley said. “For the 15 years of complaints we’ve had, we told (MDOT) we’ve got to get on the schedule to get this paved. For 15 years, every year, we hear about that road and the problems people have with the way it is.”