Rancher argues for retaining unpaved Highway 324

A Highway 324 resident and rancher asked the Beaverhead County Commissioners last week to change course on a plan to pave the rest of Highway 324 to the Idaho state line.“I believe the proposal to pave the gravel portion of Highway 324 through Upper Horse Prairie is misguided,” Roger Peters of Dragging Y Cattle Company told the commission at its April 11 meeting. “The traffic count does not justify spending the tremendous amount of money it will take for this paving project. Surely there are other improvements needed elsewhere in Beaverhead County where these funds could be better used.”Peters said ...