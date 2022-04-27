Radio communication woes haunt 911

Multi-year efforts to upgrade Beaverhead County’s radio communications continue to be tripped up as old equipment fails.

Dillon Fire Chief BJ Klose told the county 911 communications committee at the April 18 meeting that a radio repeater at the fire hall has failed. Beaverhead County employee Nick Hoem – who has been helping with the county’s radio upgrades – said he will try to use some of the older parts from recentlyupdated radio repeaters with the fire hall’s repeater. If that does not work, the repeater will need to be replaced.

The county received 911 and Department of Homeland Security grants to replace the county 911 center’s equipment and software, which included some radio improvements. The 911 committee previously approved installing a new radio repeater in the Wise River area, and later authorized $4,200 for each of five different repeaters for new radio equipment in sites around the county. The fire hall’s repeater was not among them.

The majority of the improvements for the 911 center have been completed; some final billing needs to be settled before the grant expires later this year. Beaverhead County Commissioner Mike McGinley told the 911 committee that if that final billing is not finished by the deadline, the company responsible will have to pay for it.

Planned future improvements include new security locks around the Beaverhead County Courthouse, the installation of roughly six more cameras, and a backup generator installation in the event of a major power outage. McGinley said the county has grant funding for part of that project.

The next 911 committee meeting will be in July.