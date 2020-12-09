Put your two cents worth in for CEDS

The pandemic keeps finding new ways to inject doubt and uncertainty about the future into just about every aspect of life in southwest Montana.

But that hasn’t stopped some area leaders from continuing to meet to try to better define the challenges of the present, refine what they’ve already defined, and delineate a path out of it to a clearer, better future.

To those ends, Headwaters Resource Conservation & Development Area, Inc. gathered the willing and able last Thursday for a virtual meeting of Dillon-based leaders to discuss its effort to advance a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for 2017–22.

“It’s the only comprehensive economic development strategy for southwest Montana,” said Kelly Sullivan, Headwaters RC&D’s newly hired regional planner.

“Improving the economic and social well-being of the residents of southwestern Montana is the fundamental purpose of the goals and objectives outlined in the 2017 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS),” reads the executive summary of the document.

“As an Economic Development District, Headwaters RC&D is tasked with bringing together the public and private sectors to update this strategy every five years and provide an economic roadmap that will diversify and strengthen the regional economy,” continues CEDS’ executive summary, which identifies “increased collaboration” as an essential strategy in achiev ing those ends.

“Working across social and political boundaries can provide communities, counties, businesses, community groups and residents the opportunity to pool financial, political and social capacity, thereby increasing both the region’s competitiveness and its resiliency. Southwestern Montana is rich in both its people and its natural resources,” reads the CEDS executive summary.

“Small businesses, entrepreneurs and natural resource industries are the foundation of the region’s economy. Many of the communities in this region of 82,701 people are very small; therefore small businesses and entrepreneurs are often the drivers of local economies. These residents’ hard work, innovation and willingness to take risks are what keep rural communities intact and healthy. It is imperative that there is adequate access to capital for these businesses to ensure the region’s downtowns and main streets remain the economic and social hubs of the community.”

”I have been tasked with writing an addendum to the CEDS, the contents of which will come from feedback from our surveys and the input we get at these public meetings,” added Sullivan of an addition to the CEDS document that will look at the pandemic and other new challenges that have come to the region in recent years.

“The addendum to the CEDS is important because it’s used by local leaders for grants funding. So, we really do look forward to hearing from you today,” announced Sullivan, before gaining input from numerous people attending Thursday’s meeting, including Beaverhead County Commissioner Mike McGinley.

Sullivan and Headwaters continue to seek feedback on the CEDS and what belongs in its addendum. People can offer that feedback by filling out and returning by Dec. 15 a survey that can be found online at: https://bit.ly/ hwedasurvey.

You can also get a copy of the survey by emailing Sullivan at ksullivan@ headwatersrcd.org.

“In December we will be compiling and prioritizing public comments, developing a comprehensive project for our CEDS, and I’ll begin drafting the addendum,” said Sullivan of the steps ahead as foreseen by Headwaters.

Headwaters is a nonprofit group, “focused on improving the economic and social well-being of the southwest Montana region through conservation, development, and proper use of natural and human resources,” according to its mission statement.

“And then in January we’ll complete the draft of the CEDS and share with stakeholders at another round of public meetings and finalize the draft,” continued Headwaters’ Sullivan of the first steps the CEDS will take in the new year.

“And then in February, we’ll be reviewing the final draft, and by the end of February get that final draft out for public utilization.”

For more on the CEDS, go to the Headwaters homepage (https://www.headwatersrcd.org/), click on the “More” tab at the top right of the homepage and choose “CEDS” on the drop-down menu.