Public meetings in the age of social distancing

To meet or not to meet became a compelling question for many area groups in recent weeks as the new coronavirus pandemic spread across the world and through Montana.

While most groups answered that question by cancelling or postponing their scheduled get-togethers, some still had to meet to fulfill legal obligations.

Which led them to confront another, far trickier issue—how to meet.

As in, how can a public meeting be conducted while observing new public health directives on social distancing that limit the number of people who can gather in a room, while also engaging enough members of a group to gain a quorum and honor the right of members of the public to participate?

Two local government agencies recently took their best shot at holding public meetings in the strange, new circumstances of the pandemic, with each deviating significantly from its usual meeting m.o.

“We are obviously practicing social distancing,” noted Dillon Elementary School District #10 Superintendent Randy Shipman shortly after the opening of a special SD #10 Board of Trustees meeting convened on March 26—not in its usual location, the district board room, but within the far more spacious Parkview Elementary Cafeteria, where each attendee was afforded his or her own long lunch table to sit at, a safe distance from every other attendee.

“That is the reason we’re having this in this room here. So, hopefully, everybody can hear,” said Shipman to the meeting attendees spread across the cafeteria the same day Montana Gov. Steve Bullock issued his social distancing directive that people stay at least six feet apart in public.

“We’ll probably have to do a Zoom meeting after this,” said Shipman of the video conferencing computer application designed to allow a number of individuals in different locations to simultaneously convene by video.

The Dillon City Council held its last meeting with the aid of Zoom five days later, when all eight of its members attended—remotely.

One of only four people present in person at that meeting, Mayor Mike Klakken acted as the sort of high tech MC, sitting at a table with a laptop beneath a large screen on Dillon City Council Chambers’ north wall, on which a live video of each council member broadcast from his or her particular remote location appeared within a separate box on a grid.

It made the April Fool’s Day gettogether look less like a typical city council meeting than an episode of the Hollywood Squares.

“Or like the Brady Bunch,” noted one councilperson, recalling the opening credit sequence of the popular family sitcom that aired from the late 1960s through the mid-1970s.

The city government decided to offer people the chance to attend that meeting via Zoom after a lengthy discussion between council members, the mayor and City Attorney Jim Dolan that took up the bulk of their previous council get-together—an emergency meeting called nine days earlier.

“They’re recognizing that you can’t hold a public meeting like you used to,” said Dolan during the emergency Dillon City Council meeting on March 23 called to discuss and ultimately vote to endorse an emergency resolution Enacting Measures to Reduce the Spread of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Virus.

“They’re also looking into working, or submitting some information to the attorney general’s office,” said Dolan of the state officials grappling with the public meeting issues, “to see if they will give a primer to an alternate way to hold a public meeting consistent with the open meeting laws.”

That primer came out March 27 with the release of “Guidelines for Conducting Public Meetings during State of Emergency” by Montana Attorney General Tim Fox.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing measures taken to contain its spread have created unique challenges for public participation in their government,” Fox wrote in a letter of advice he issued March 27.

“It is imperative that state and local agencies adapt to the new circumstances while upholding Montanans’ constitutional rights of access and participation,” added Fox, who went on to delve into the critical ‘how’ issue of holding those meetings and providing the public access to them.

“During the COVID-19 emergency, a public meeting may be held through remote means,” added Fox.

But not all members of the public have the computer, Internet access and other tech necessary to participate remotely.

“The constitution says you have the right to participate,” said Dolan. “And somebody with Internet access has a more meaningful right to participate than somebody without. And so what’s the fine line there? And that’s what’s untested.”

Those without the necessary tech to participate in the meeting from a remote location could come to City Council Chambers to do so.

But that gets back to the problem of social distancing. If a public meeting happened to attract more people than could remain six feet apart, that meeting would put everyone in attendance at greater risk of becoming infected with the new coronavirus and then developing the potentially deadly COVID-19 illness.

“I did not sign on to die for this— “and it’s possible that could happen if you start putting everybody together again,” said Klakken of serving in city government and being forced to work in potentially perilous conditions during a pandemic.

“If too many more show up, then we gotta figure something out,” sighed Klakken.

“If that happens, we’re not sure what we are going to do.”