Public health hears school opening plans

Public health officials got an earful about reopening schools and mask requirements Friday, with parents asking for clear guidelines and guarantees that the goal is to have students physically in class.

The Beaverhead County/City Board of Health did not make any decisions regarding school plans or mask requirements at the July 31 meeting.

School superintendents from Lima, Beaverhead County High School and School District #10 were on hand to discuss their preparations for the school year. There were many similarities in how each school would handle cleaning, disinfection and separating students.

Bus routes were discussed and approved for some districts at the transportation committee meeting July 29 (see related story).

The high school and SD #10 have separated out their plans into levels, with Level 1 being all students in-school with the additional cleaning and separation, and Level 4 totally online. Both BCHS Superintendent Gary Haverfield and SD #10 Superintendent Randy Shipman requested Level 2 to start, which is similar to Level 1, they said. Both superintendents said the actual level to start school will be decided by public health officials based on the coronavirus spread in the county.

Officials also asked the board to decide whether a school can be open for in-person instruction based on the specific location of the school. Wisdom and Wise River, for example, may not have any cases, while Dillon may have several.

Superintendent of Schools Linda Marsh told the board the rural schools are anticipating starting school face-to-face, as those schools are projecting small numbers of students overall. Some have fewer than 10 students in the schools. All the schools have implemented cleaning and disinfection strategies suited to their particular facilities.

Board member and city of Dillon Mayor Mike Klakken asked if there is data on remote learning to help them determine if that is an acceptable form of instruction for students of different age groups. He also asked what the criteria was for determining whether to do remote learning or in-classroom schooling.

Marsh said the schools would close to in-person instruction if Gov. Steve Bullock ordered them closed, as he did in the spring. She added that with everything she has heard from the state office so far, the governor has wanted to defer to local control for that determination.

Shipman agreed that he preferred having children in school.

“I agree with the mayor – kids should be in school. But if they can’t be, the next best option is remote learning,” he said. “No, it’s not the best, but if that’s the hand we’re dealt that’s what we’re going to have to do.”

Marsh said teachers do whatever they can to ensure students are engaged, regardless of how the instruction takes place.

“It’s not the same, but (teachers) try really hard to make sure it’s fun and interactive as well,” she said. Marsh said one Zoom instruction session she saw with little kids had the children asking the teacher if they could show their classmates their homes. Once the lesson was done – and parents gave the OK – students would walk around the house and answer questions from the others.

The superintendents asked what the board of health would require regarding masked staff and students. Shipman argued for allowing face shields for teachers and students as needed, especially in younger grades. Younger children are still learning facial expressions and masks can obscure that. Face shields might be easier to manage for those – children or teachers – who have difficulties with masks for health reasons.

Public health officials said research has found face shields to work fine with droplet-spread virus, yet masks are better protection against anything that spreads through smaller particles. Health Officer Dr. Megan Evans said that could be an option in those circumstances.

“I understand not every kid can wear one, and it’s not fun to wear one all day,” she said.

Parents asked the board to not require masks for school children, especially younger children.

“I am not anti-mask – I want it to be known I really do think we should strongly encourage kids to wear masks, but I think that a mandate would be very difficult on teachers and our kids, it would cause undue anxiety and stress,” said parent Sarah Hartman at the meeting. “We just really would love your guys’ word that you are committed to keeping school open at whatever level that might be... can we have your word that you are committed to that.”

Hartman said many parents are trying to make plans now on how to educate their children for the upcoming school year, and many believe the best place is in the classroom. Some worried kids will not be able to understand teachers if they are wearing masks.

Parent Lori Roberts suggested it would be impractical to have younger children wear masks all day, because they will take them off during recess, or when eating lunch. The masks may end up lost or tossed in the trash when that happens.

Public Health Director Sue Hansen reminded attendees that she only makes recommendations to the board of health; it is the board’s decision to approve district plans and determine mask requirements.

The next health board meeting is scheduled for Aug. 21.