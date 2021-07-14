Public health board spars over COVID vaccination, authority

An update on the status of COVID-19 infections and vaccinations in Beaverhead County devolved into arguments about data and science between public health board members last week.

Returning to a common theme from the past year’s arguments at health board meetings, city of Dillon Mayor Mike Klakken sparred with public health officials over “the science” of COVID-19, proclaiming the coronavirus pandemic was over in Montana, and pushing back on any efforts to encourage vaccination – especially in younger residents.

Public Health Director Sue Hansen began with an update on the latest available statewide and county data, noting the biggest spikes in new cases occurred later in 2020, with the biggest peak in October and November 2020. Those numbers began to drop as vaccinations became available – and then more widespread – earlier this year. Hansen added most large outbreaks occurred in “congregate settings,” such as assisted living and nursing homes, and schools. The worst outcomes – extensive hospital stays or death – occurred in older residents, and people who had pre-existing conditions such as hypertension and diabetes. Preliminary state data (as of October 2020) indi cated COVID-19 was the fourth-leading cause of death in Montana in 2020.

Hansen also reported countywide vaccination progress, noting that the largest percentages of fully-vaccinated county residents are older than 70. Younger age groups are the lowest percentages, partially because the vaccine is not authorized for children under age 12.

Hansen asked board members for ideas on how to improve vaccination in all age groups, adding she expected outbreaks to occur among unvaccinated individuals once school starts up in the fall. She noted that – other than the protection against serious illness and death – people who are vaccinated do not have to quarantine or isolate if considered a “close contact” of a positive case; and student athletes do not have to have tests before each event they participate in.

“I wish I could be more optimistic, but it feels like we’re going to have a little surge with the college starting and the schools starting up,” she said.

Klakken jumped in, stating the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported over 10,000 deaths in people who were vaccinated, adding younger age groups are experiencing serious side effects from the COVID vaccinations.

“Why would we even think about doing vaccinations for kids?” Klakken asked. “Right now, the thing not even being talked about is there’s quite a few deaths that are coming out from the vaccines. Right now the CDC published that over 10,000 people in the United States died from the vaccines, and kids are really at high risk of death and of being hospitalized for weeks – it hammers their hearts.”

“I would like to see that data – because that has never been reported to me,” Hansen began.

“That’s because it’s the politicians reporting the data, not the science. Science says quite a bit on the subject,” Klakken continued.

“The science is showing that myocarditis and pericarditis is incredibly rare for young kids,” Public Health Officer Dr. Megan Evans said in response, citing CDC data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). “I think it is less than 20 cases were even hospitalized, and it’s not directly linked to the vaccine.”

“Well then I’ve met every one of them then, or I know relatives of them. It’s way higher than 20,” Klakken pushed.

Hansen continued with her report, pointing out how dangerous COVID-19 can be in children.

“People kind of poo-poo COVID-19 in kids – they say they don’t get that sick. But if you compare it with influenza deaths...in approximately one year, COVID-19 killed twice as many children as influenza does most years, despite painstaking efforts to prevent infection. This makes COVID-19 a leading cause of death in children. So it is a big deal – it’s not a lot (of children’s deaths), but it’s more than a lot of other vaccine-preventable diseases that we see, so it does need to be taken seriously.”

According to data provided by the American Academy of Pediatrics, from 1999-2019, influenza was the eighth leading cause of death in children. In the 2020-21 flu season, there were 327 deaths in children in the nation.

Evans added in the past three months, 96% of hospitalizations in Montana have been among people who were not vaccinated against COVID-19, according to state data.

Health board member and University of Montana Western Dean of Students Nicole Hazelbaker said the university will be offering vaccination clinics for student athletes before they start practice in mid-August, and the college also plans to offer vaccination clinics for the entire student body not long after school starts.

Klakken argued the students should not be forced to vaccinate. Hazelbaker said they will be given the option only.

Board of health authority, remote attendance questioned

The board discussed newlyenacted state legislation regarding health boards and their authority. Beaverhead County Commissioner and Board Chairman Tom Rice said there were hundreds of bills regarding health board and health officer authority introduced at the state legislature this year, and the ones that were adopted still need clarifying by state and federal agencies.

Hansen asked the board to consider enacting ordinances for enforcement of health violations, though how or if those could be done will depend on the recently-passed legislation.

Klakken and former Dillon mayor George Warner reminded the board they did not believe it could hold legal meetings over videoconference or telephone. Klakken started the meeting out stating the health board’s bylaws did not provide for attendance or voting remotely.

Warner returned to that point at the end of the meeting, stating the public has a constitutional right to “observe and participate” in government functions, and doing that remotely hinders that ability.

“It’s been shown many times in Zoom meetings (at Dillon City Council). A councilman sat out for over a year and Zoomed in. It is really hard to have a functioning meeting when people are coming in and out of it as he was doing,” Warner said, not naming the councilperson. “The other issue is – what kind of communications are they doing behind the scenes? There’s this guy on a computer with the camera on him, and he’s playing with his cell phone. You have to ask, who’s your representative – him, or the person on the cell phone. Is he being coached or voicing someone else’s opinion? The public has a right to know that.”

Rice said the board would review and update its bylaws in line with legislative changes, and would consider putting in options for remote attendance.

The next board meeting is set for October.