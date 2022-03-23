Producer, Auction owner McCoy addresses volatile beef market

Barry and Dannielle McCoy own a cow-calf ranching operation, a trucking company to transport livestock and Dillon Livestock Auction, where cattle are bought and sold. Barry McCoy receives inputs from each side of the cattle industry and processes the information with a conservative business approach to make decisions that will move his interests forward. In the midst of National Ag Week, McCoy today shares thoughts on the cattle industry.

Current market

“Our local market, specifically, has been good,” said Mc-Coy. “We’ve definitely seen an uptick in prices since the first of the year. I think everybody knew that prices were going to be short and so buyers are having to be a little more competitive to get in front of it and buy cattle.”

McCoy says that prices on the local level for cull cow and bulls went from 40 and 45 cents per pound to over 80 cents, and the price for bulls has risen from the 80 cent range to over a dollar a pound. He added that a 500-pound steer a year ago ranged from $1.50 to $1.80 and now is currently selling from $2.00 to $2.50.

The forecasts on cattle prices looks good according to McCoy and added that in 2021 exports of American beef were at an all-time high. Despite the positive, long-term trends in the market, McCoy points to skyrocketing input costs as a market negative.

Herd reduction

Before inflation and high fuel prices rocked the economy, producers, particularly in the Montana and Idaho region, had been dealing with long-term drought and the accompanying pressure drought puts on the hay market.

“I think in Montana, a decent figure would be 20% of the cow herd left last year,” said McCoy of herd reduction trends. “That is a pretty big number. I could be plus or minus on that a little bit, but I know our numbers here and across the state were pretty much the same trend. Last year producers cleaned up anything that wasn’t a real essential animal, so a lot of the non-producing cows left, any late calves, anything that wasn’t really productive and was going to add value to their program, went away last fall. I think this spring, we’ll see continued sell off if we don’t have our range conditions improve.”

Over the last several years, hay has stayed in the $80 to $120 per ton range. Most cattle operations grow alfalfa or some type of hay crop to feed their livestock. Drought has limited hay production and range capacity, leading to a current feed situation that is challenging to the livestock producer.

“I think the current market on the hay is somewhere between $250 and $300,” said McCoy. “This is the highest I have ever seen hay in my career. I know one year, maybe 2011, I sold some export quality, straight alfalfa hay for $200 a ton and that was a big sale. This year, if you went and offered $250 a ton, I’m not sure you could find any to buy right now.”

McCoy estimates that a cow in his operation, in the Montana weather, will need between two and one-quarter to two and one-half tons of hay a year for consumption.

“We just don’t have a good alternative to get away from that high cost,” said McCoy of the feed input. “This is not like in other parts of the world or country, where they can go and graze on ranges and maybe supplement on pellet and turn cows out. We are primarily a meadow, hay-base in the winter time, and then high mountain country pasture, so when they come home they have to have hay to come to. The range doesn’t last as long so they come home earlier, and they stay longer because it is not green out, so that requires more hay, more input.”

McCoy estimates that local hay production will be down to 70% of the crop produced two years ago due to the drought conditions. McCoy feels most producers will likely put up a single crop this year.

“Our hay prices are more or less three times what they were a year ago,” explained McCoy. “It has stayed pretty steady, but we’ve chewed into the hay pile about as far as we can. It looks to me that this year we’re going to have a short hay crop again just because all of the reservoirs are low. So we’ll see continued high priced hay, which in Montana is the number one input cost in cow-calf operations.”

Producers are again faced with the dilemma of further herd reductions or in the case of some optimistic producers from a year ago, a definite plunge into herd reduction.

“People buckled down last fall and they were hopeful prices were going to get better,” said McCoy. “They were willing to take one year and say we are going to buy hay or we’re going to keep our hay and keep our cows. I don’t think most folks are willing to continue that trend. I think a lot of people used their equity last year to keep their cows. I don’t know how many years people are going to want to do that.”

McCoy notes that in a commodity-based business, cattle prices should keep up with inflation and the rising costs of fuel, tires, fertilizer and other input costs.

“I would say we more or less are keeping up with inflation, but I think input costs are outpacing the value of cattle right now,” said McCoy. “The big reason for that right now is that feed costs are so expensive.”

Conclusion

It is pretty hard to beat Mother Nature, so I hope we get some moisture here,” Mc-Coy said. “We definitely need to see a change. We can all reduce some little management things - we can reduce some fertilizer, we got rid of some cows. Myself personally, we sold 20% of our cow herd and we sold all of our heifer calves just to reduce our feed requirement for the year. But there is only so many of those little management things you can do before there is literally nothing left. I don’t see it being some huge Armegaddontype situation, but we need to have a change or it is going to get a lot tougher. “I think herd liquidation is on the books for most people, even though it looks like we’re going to get better prices.

With all of those ominous things, I still think the future is bright. I do believe with inflation and higher prices, the cattle producer will come out ahead again. We’ve just got to get through the storm first.”