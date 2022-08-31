Potential Jackson sewer upgrade solution outlined

Editor’s Note: Profanity is used in this story.

JACKSON – The Jackson water and sewer board determined it will seek a loan to pay its share of a $564,000 upgrade to its system at a special meeting Aug. 24.

The board – with the help of Beaverhead County officials – will pursue an intercap loan for $250,000, wrapping all of its outstanding debts and the 25% match it needs to get the project underway.

The sewer system for the town of roughly 36 people is failing, and the board could not move forward with estimated improvements until it could guarantee its share of the funding. The project will largely be funded through federal and state infrastructure dollars allotted to the county; the users of the sewer district needed to come up with about $186,000.

Sewer board members met with the Beaverhead County Commissioners Aug. 18, to decide how to move forward. The project has been stalled since they cannot guarantee their share of the match money, and the grant process requires a written guarantee.

“Public entities can’t write rubber checks. If the money is not there we can’t. Some users stepped up and paid their bills in advance. Some residents are using their own equipment to keep the system going. We’ve got guys out there literally pumping s–t several times a day. What are we supposed to do?” asked board member Rick Harwood.

Jackson’s sewer district has no financial cushion, despite annually raising rates as much as it can and scrambling for grant dollars. Different parts of the system are buckling under the strain of more visitors and permanent residents coming to town.

“I’ve thought about this all weekend since the meeting the other night,” Beaverhead County Commissioner John Jackson said. “This is a road we’ve got to go down, I believe. I think the county needs to support you however we can, but we’re not going to hand you the money.”

Last month, the system’s two pumps failed and part time help is required to use a trash pump to keep the system running, sometimes multiple times per day.

“We have been literally pumping poo by hand since that day, every day, with a trash pump and fire hose, pumping it out of the 10,000 gallon main collection tank, past the dosing fault into the upper collection tank, and pumping it up into the drain field with no treatment,” Harwood said.

The district received a $10,000 emergency Department of Natural Resources (DNRC) grant to replace the pumps, which is not expected to cover the full cost of the project.

“When someone needs to pump stuff out of the hole, we’ve got one volunteer, two maybe,” Jackson said. “It’s a pretty sh–ty job when you get down to it.”

Once past this hurdle, it could take another two years for work to begin, WWC Engineering officials told them, due to a backlog of projects on their plates from the influx of American Rescue Plan (ARPA) Act grant dollars to communities nationwide.

“We’re trying to do this reasonably, we’re trying to do this very cost effectively, very fiscally responsible and conservative,” Harwood said. “But we literally have poo floating on the ground next to the playground at the school.”

Sewer board members also expressed frustration with WWC, noting company staff seem disinterested in their project because of the funding difficulties.

“Let’s be honest, they’re engineers and they’re looking for those bigger projects, and we’re one that I can tell is kind of a pain for them. We ask them to break bills up in payment plans. We know it’s frustrating for them – you can tell in the tone of their emails, and their lack of response when I email them questions,” Harwood said.

Beaverhead County Commissioner and Chairman Mike McGinley told the board they can hire a different engineer. Harwood said they went with the company the commissioners had approved for ARPA projects.

Harwood said WWC could not find additional grant funding for their project, which has not helped.

“I know you guys took a lot of money on that water system, but I still find it hard to believe there’s no grant money for you,” McGinley said.

The board is also looking into a larger rate increase for the future, to pay off the debt from any loans and build up a reserve fund for emergencies. Harwood said they will also seek grants throughout the process to pay off the loan sooner and take the burden off the district’s users.

District and county staff will work together to provide the required documentation to get the loan and get the ARPA grant submitted for approval.

The next board meeting is set for Sept. 8.