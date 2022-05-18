Potato Cellar, CIP back on council agenda tonight

The Dillon City Council tonight will go for awhile into recovery mode tonight, as it re-covers some ground looking for some resolution to lingering issues.

During the report of the city’s Zoning Commission at tonight’s Dillon City Council meeting, the council will reconsider the reconsideration of the zoning designation of the Potato Cellar area as a C-2 (Commercial Business District).

That suggestion seemed to fade from consideration after the Zoning Commission held a Dec. 15 hearing on it, during which Potato Cellar business owner Kent Graham pointed out that C-2 “does not fit a single property owner” in the relatively small stretch of land located between several residential neighborhoods by the railroad tracks and Blacktail Deer Creek near the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds.

The Zoning Commission then reconsidered the much discussed Agricultural Bulk Storage ABS designation for the Potato Cellar area, with some modifications to ABS to address safety concerns.

But the potential ABS designation got chucked in re-favor of reconsideration of a C-2 designation for the Potato Cellar area, which currently serves as home to a number of storage units for agricultural items.

“The intent of the C-2 Commercial Business District is to provide for a broad range of mutually supportive retail and service functions located in clustered areas bordered on one or more sides by limited arterial streets,” reads 17.64.020 within Chapter 17—Unified Zoning and Development Regulations—of the City of Dillon’s ordinances.

During the report of the city’s Planning Board, the city council tonight will also take another shot at approving the Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), an action set for its April 6 meeting until it was pointed out that the public hearing on the matter had taken place just that night, not giving time for a transcript of that hearing to be generated.

The council’s scheduled discussion and vote on the CIP for its second meeting of April got postponed until tonight after it was pointed out that the April 20 city council meeting packet did not include the full CIP.

During the Mayor’s Report shortly after the 7 p.m. start of its meeting tonight, the council will discuss and vote upon Mayor John McGinley’s appointment of Jeremy Alvarez as Dillon’s new police chief (see story on page 1).

The city council tonight will also consider the mayor’s appointment of Lindsay Buhr and reappointment of Nicole Hazelbaker to the city’s police commission.

The council tonight is also scheduled to receive updates from City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker, City Treasurer Karen Kipp, City Attorney Marta Farmer, Fire Chief BJ Klose, along with representatives of its Planning Board, Library Board and Tree Board.

Reports will be offered by members of the council’s own committees—Finance, Health & Welfare, Judiciary, Fire & Order, City Hall, Streets & Alley, Cemetery, Water & Sewer, and Parks.

The other two council committee reports will include action items related to some big-ticket spending items (see story on page 8.).

Tonight’s Dillon City Council meeting will wrap up with its traditional period of public comment on “items of significant public interest not on the agenda and within the jurisdiction of the city.”

Comments can also be offered by members of the public in attendance during the discussion periods on agenda items after they are recognized by Mayor John McGinley.

Attendance at tonight’s city council meeting can be done in person in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon, or remotely, via Zoom, with meeting ID of 770-316-6528 (passcode 4245), or at https//zoom.us/j/7703166528. For more information, call 683-4245.