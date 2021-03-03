Policing in a pandemic

Working through the pandemic has brought numerous, new challenges and perils to many area professions.

It has perhaps proved uniquely vexing and dangerous for those in law enforcement.

“Policing during the pandemic has definitely been difficult,” said Dillon Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Alvarez.

“We’ve been trying to keep a greater distance from people and always wear masks. But there are still times in this work when you have to get right in there,” said Alvarez of regular requirements that include checking someone’s identification or questioning a witness or investigating a crime scene or intervening in a domestic dispute or arresting a crime suspect.

Or just talking to the people in the community you have sworn to protect, like you have your whole career.

“We are such a community-base police force, but a lot of the COVID stuff has made doing that a lot harder,” said Alvarez.

“You are constantly trying to keep yourself safe and keep the public safe at same time,” added Alvarez of the tricky balancing act that may have led to him recently coming down with COVID-19.

“I don’t know where I caught it, and it’s scarier not knowing exactly where you caught it,” said Alvarez, who suffered through every parent and spouse’s fear when his children, along with his wife, subsequently came down with the potentially deadly virus.

“If you named every one of the potential symptoms, we had all of them, and really bad,” said Alvarez, who during his bout with COVID-19 got forced into quarantine, where Police Chief Don Guiberson had already been placed during the pandemic.

“Logistically, COVID has taken a real toll on us over the past year,” said Guiberson, a member of the local police force for more than two decades.

“When one of our officers tests positive, obviously several more get quarantined as well,” said Guiberson of one of the many necessary but inconvenient protocols his department has had to employ over the past year.

“We did at times have officers who were technically on duty, but at their home, so if there was an emergency, they’d come out to help,” said Guiberson, who has also had to institute some single-officer patrols to help sustain social distancing and his force’s overall health.

“But if too many members of our department and the sheriff’s department got sick, it would be very difficult for us to continue providing protection to the public. It’s really been a juggling act,” said Guiberson, whose force gained full-time officers after local voters in 2017 approved a protective services mill levy to fund the hiring and equipping of two additional officers for the Dillon police force.

“If we didn’t get those two more officers a couple years ago, we could have been in real trouble this past year,” said Guiberson, whose officers have had to continue to reinvent how they go about their work while also adhering to the numerous legal restrictions governing how they can and cannot operate.

“Yeah, you have to adjust. Because you can’t just not go help people,” said Kiley Smith, a local police officer since July 2019.

“We just have to overcome and keep our distances from one another and members of the public, as best we can. But it’s definitely tricky sometimes,” added Smith, who got forced into quarantine herself earlier this year due to close contacts with fellow National Guard members during a trip to Washington D.C., where they helped safeguard the presidential inauguration.

“It’s definitely been different,” said Smith.

“Oh, my, has it been different,” said Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft of what it’s been like working in law enforcement over the past year versus what it was like during his more than a quarter-century in the field leading up to the pandemic.

“One of big things for us is taking care of our inmate facility and population,” said Craft of the county jail in Dillon where prisoners are housed.

“It’s been a challenge keeping COVID out of there to keep those people safe and healthy,” said Craft of a situation that has led to significant adjustments in practices, including regular disinfecting routines and the establishment of quarantine cells for new inmates.

“If someone comes in, we put them in there to make sure they are reasonably healthy, and go through a screening process,” said Craft of new protocols in the nine-cell facility overseen by a rotating group of six detention officers.

You won’t find people who fail to adhere to pandemic protocols in any of those cells—much as some other people would like to see them put there.

“We’ve had that discussion many, many times with people over the past year,” said Craft of interactions he and other members of area law enforcement have been drawn into by people urging them to arrest people not wearing masks or maintaining safe distancing.

“Some people just don’t understand that there are no legal teeth in the governor’s mandates,” said Craft. “People call and say, ‘you are not enforcing social distancing in bars.’ Well, we can’t do that,” said Craft.

“There were some big issues made over a couple of businesses about enforcing warning signage and mask mandates. I wish I could help you, but it’s their business, and you don’t need to go into it if you don’t feel safe there,” noted Craft.

“It’s personal responsibility is what it amounts to,” said Craft of a dynamic that covers a lot of what law enforcement officers such as himself have to remind people about as part of their work.

“It actually boils down to being a responsible human being,” said Craft, who plans on continuing to wear a mask during his time on duty.

“If we can get that through to people, I feel a big part of our job is done.”