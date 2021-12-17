Police caution public about social media challenge

Parents and community members are urged to keep an eye out for a social media challenge that encourages calling in threats and bringing weapons to school today, Friday.

"Anyone who has a desire for '15-seconds of fame' are choosing to put themselves and others in danger," Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson wrote in a press release. "Participants may be committing a felony crime and risk tarnishing their future. It is simply not worth the consequences. Any participation in any such threatening or violent behavior will not be taken lightly and there will be swift response by law enforcement and school officials."

The TikTok challenge is a nationwide call to people, and not specific to Dillon, Guiberson wrote. Local law enforcement will be on high alert Friday against any potential violence. Schools will operate as normal. Community members who may know of someone planning to take part in the "challenge" are encouraged to call 911 and report it.

"All schools in the country are dealing with this same issue – please trust that we are doing all that we can to protect your family and community," Guiberson added. "I am confident that the school staff, police, parents, and most importantly the students of Dillon will do the right thing and it will be a normal school day with a bit more police presence."