Police back at council tonight

At the last Dillon City Council meeting two weeks ago, pretty much the entire rank and file of the Dillon Police Department filed into City Council Chambers to see Jeremy Alvarez appointed as the department’s new chief.

Some police department personnel matters will again feature prominently at the Dillon City Council meeting today, June 1, when the city council consider Alvarez’s choice for assistant chief, the appointment of a new officer to the department and the re-appointment of a member the city police commission that oversees some key police personnel matters.

During the Mayor’s Report shortly after the start of the 7 p.m. city council meeting, the council will be asked to approve Joel Stewart as Dillon’s assistant police chief. Stewart would succeed Jeremy Alvarez, who got elevated to police chief at the last city council meeting on May 18.

“As Chief of Police, I have given the position of Assistant Chief of Police a lot of careful consideration. I have evaluated each of the officers and made my recommendation for the position,” Alvarez wrote in a May 24 letter to Mayor John McGinley.

“Therefore, I am recommending that Officer Joel Stewart be appointed to that position effective June 1, 2022.”

A native of rural northern Pennsylvania, Stewart moved to Montana in 2018 and officially joined the Dillon police force in June 2019. In December 2019, he earned the Joe May Award for his displays of outstanding leadership and motivation during his three-month stint at the Montana Law Enforcement Academy.

The city council tonight will also consider the appointment of Christepher Feathers a new patrolman.

“Mr. Feathers would immediately improve our already excellent staff,” Alvarez wrote in a May 25 letter to the mayor of the candidate from Chico, California.

“Mr. Feathers has a knowledge and experience with hazardous hazmat removal as a first responder to these types of incidents,” Alvarez wrote in the letter, which indicated Feathers would begin work on June 15 and that he had been interviewed and approved by the city’s Police Commission.

If approved by the council tonight, Feathers would begin a one-year probationary period during which he will be evaluated and have to complete a stint at the state law enforcement academy before being appointed as a permanent member of the local police force.

The council tonight will also review the appointment of Nicole Hazelbaker for another term on the city’s Police Commission, which reviews applicants to the police department and is also charged to “hear, try and decide appeals brought by members or officers of the Police Department who have been disciplined, suspended, removed, or discharged by order of the Mayor,” per Chapter 2.52.090 of city ordinances.

Hazelbaker’s reappointment had been up before the council at its last meeting when questions arose about whether she would be termed out at the end of her current term.