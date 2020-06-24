Police arrest local man after standoff

A Dillon man who allegedly fired off a gun and barricaded himself in his home was arrested Monday.

William Salada, 68, was arrested on two counts of felony criminal endangerment, three counts of felony assault on a peace officer, and misdemeanor partner or family member assault.

Dillon police responded to a report of a gunshot at an area residence, Chief Don Guiberson said. Individuals in the home came out to meet with police; officers then attempted to speak to the suspect – Salada – but he allegedly barricaded himself in a room and would not come to the door. Salada also allegedly made several violent threats to law enforcement.

Officers were able to convince Salada to come outside, Guiberson said. The gunshot did not strike anyone, Guiberson added. Police continue to investigate the incident and did not have additional information Tuesday morning.

Salada is being held in the Bea verhead County Jail with no bond. An initial appearance is scheduled for today, Wednesday, in Justice Court.