Polaris third grader has ornament picked for National Christmas Tree

A third grader from Polaris School was notified last week that her ornament was selected to represent the state of Montana on the National Christmas Tree. Raelynn Gordon, 8, had her ornament selected through a collaborative program between the U.S. Department of Education, the National Park Service, and the National Park Foundation.

“I feel really excited,” said Raelynn from Polaris School on Tuesday. “I feel honored for our state and our country.”

Raelynn’s favorite part of her ornament was an image of her fishing and a drawing of a deer. She also included images of the Montana and United States of America flags and a wolf.

2021 Montana Teacher of the Year recipient Kristi Borge, the teacher at Polaris, was contacted by the Montana Office of Public Education in October that her school had been selected for the honor of designing the Montana ornament for the National Christmas Tree. Borge has 11 students this year.

“The students had to design an ornament that represented the state of Montana,’ said Borge. “I feel sorry for the judges. All of the ornaments were really good.”

According to Raelynn’s mother Jennifer, the family received the news on the last day of a school quarantine due to COVID.

“Her teacher was doing a

ZOOM and announced it at the end of the class,” said Jennifer. “She was shocked.”

Normally, the selected students are invited to attend the tree lighting ceremony, but due to COVID, the 98th annual National Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony was held in a virtual format. President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trup lit the tree for the virtual ceremony.

The tree is adorned with ornaments from 56 schools across the country, representing each U.S. state, territory, and the District of Columbia, according the the National Park Foundation. The National Christmas Tree is displayed on the Ellipse in President’s Park.

According to Raelynn’s mother, the family happened to be in the Washington D.C. area last year, visiting her brother and his wife.