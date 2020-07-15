Planning board hashes out surveys for policy update

Beaverhead County’s planning board is moving full-steam ahead to update the county’s growth policy.

The policy maps out the next decade or two of what officials would like to see as far as growth in the county, with the public’s input. The current growth policy was finalized in 2013, and they are usually updated every 10-12 years, County Planner Rob Macioroski said previously.

This year, the planning board and county officials are considering including agricultural zon ing and a development permit process in the growth policy. The development permit idea comes from the county sanitarian’s office, who has had ongoing difficulties with people who refuse to consult with him and other county officials before they start digging holes. Sometimes, the wells and systems are put in the wrong places or are the wrong sizes, leading to problems with neighbors who want to build and have to work around it.

Though these ideas are out there, it can take a while to create a permit process. Advisors to the planning board say the growth policy has to specifically address it; the current growth policy does not.

The first step for the update includes seeking public input through a countywide survey, and the planning board discussed what they’d like to include on that survey at its July 9 meeting.

The surveys would be short, roughly five- to 10 questions, and would be available for everyone in the county to fill out. Planning board members suggested including questions ranging from what residents would like to see in the county in the future to which services are most important (schools, infrastructure, for example). Planning board members want to stress the survey is looking for input, and nothing has been finalized with the update.

Even after survey results are received, the board will need to develop the policy document and have public hearings throughout the county on the policy updates. The whole process can take a couple of years, Macioroski said.

The board expects to discuss a draft version of the surveys at a future meeting.