Planning board finalizing survey on growth policy, zoning

Efforts to update Beaverhead County’s growth policy – to possibly include development permits and zoning – continue, with planning board members hashing out questions for a community-wide survey on the matter.

The board discussed the survey and process at its Aug. 13 meeting, with some members fretting over using the “zoning” word.

“The ‘z’ word is a bad word to people,” board member Vana Taylor said, noting educating the public on why the county needs formal building permits has to be part of the process.

The county’s growth policy must be updated periodically, and it is time to do so, County Planner Rob Macioroski said previously. A permit process would likely need to be referenced in the growth policy, and zoning could be part of that.

Beaverhead County does not currently have a building inspector, a development permit process or zoning. But subdivision requirements are similar to zoning, and the county relies upon those requirements for subdivision development.

“Right now, if someone wants to build a pot farm next to your house, or a pig farm next to your house, there’s nothing to stop that,” Macioroski added. “The way we’re growing and there’s no control – it’s about time to consider this.”

Sanitarian Tom Wagenknecht asked the board to consider putting in a permit to build to cut down on the times his staff end up in screaming matches with property owners, specifically those who build septic tanks and put in wells in the wrong places because they never asked about proper placement before digging.

Taylor, a realtor, said she spends time trying to educate new landowners on what they can and cannot do, and wants more clarity available about the requirements.

“They create crawl spaces with no ventilation – you see it more and more all the time. How does this even go in this day and age...how in the heck do you build a house with no ventilation in the crawl space?” she said. “I keep seeing things that frustrate me.”

Wagenknecht said the people who want to know the process will call and find out what’s necessary, but part of the issue is educating the public, and public officials.

“I’ll use the city of Dillon as an example. In many cases when people go and want to build something commercial, and someone at the city tells them there are no building permits here, they leave thinking they can do whatever they want. That’s untrue. It’s about the information they are receiving when they do call,” he said.

Wagenknecht said the state of Montana requires all structures to follow international building codes, and permits are required for septic, electrical and other parts of new structures.

The survey asks 10 questions of residents about what they think are the most important assets in the county, the biggest weaknesses, and thoughts on what types of development should be encouraged and where. Macioroski is finishing up the language for the questions and would distribute the documents throughout the county. Then the board would give residents two to three months to answer before gathering all that information. The answers would then help inform changes to the growth policy, which would then be discussed through public hearings before adoption could take place. The whole process can take years, Macioroski said previously.