Pioneer Furniture changes location

Dan Brockway had worked in the furniture business for a good portion of his life. A lifelong Montanan, who had worked in bigger cities like Missoula and Bozeman, he looked at the market in Dillon and felt he could make a go of it. Just over four years ago he rented two floors of the Andrus Hotel and opened Pioneer Furniture. His feel of the market proved accurate and for the past year or so he had been planning to build his own building in the Southside Business District.

“We were going to build but we had problems with contractors and it was one of those deals where it was just dragging on,” said Brockway of the process. “This came about and it was a no-brainer. It was half the price of a new building and it just made a lot of sense. It is a nice facility and we have become an anchor for downtown so we are going to stay downtown. It would have been nice to be out by the Dairy Queen, we would have had more visibility from people coming in to town.”

Brockway has purchased the KCI Building (also known as the Eliel’s Building) and met his goal of being in the new store by Nov. 1.

“This was a great start (Andrus Building), but it was tough because on that second floor we get older people that just couldn’t negotiate the stairs,” explained Brockway. “We were able to make that work and everybody was patient with us. We do a lot of lift chairs for people and a lot of adjustable beds and things.” The advantage of the new building at 4 North Idaho St. is that Pioneer Furniture gains 4,000 to 5,000 square feet of floor space and it is all on the ground floor level. According to Brockway, the KCI people put in new plumbing, electrical wiring, furnaces, windows, air conditioning units bringing the building up to code in every respect. Brockway credits realtor Vana Taylor with making the deal happen to get him into a situation that will work for him. “She called me and told me about the building and I said sold,” said Brockway. “It didn’t take me 10 seconds. It had been gone through - it has new plumbing, electrical, air conditioning, heating - it is up to snuff.” For Brockway, the building will allow Pioneer Furniture to grow as Dillon grows. “I honestly think Dillon is the Last Best Place in Montana,” said the store owner. “In all honesty we are. We see a lot of new faces in the store on an almost daily basis, so the growth is going to come.”