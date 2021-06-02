Perfect technique

Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Dillon junior Treyton Anderson played a key role in Dillon’s run to a second place team finish at the state A track meet in Laurel. Anderson won the maximum seven medals, including state titles in both hurdle races. In the photo above, Anderson cruises to the gold in the 110 meter hurdles, over a second ahead of the second place runner from Whitefish. 

