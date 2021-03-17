A downtown Dillon venue yesterday cleared the final hurdle to host nearly 1000 people for a controversial St. Patrick’s Day party set for today, Wednesday, March 17, according to Mayor Mike Klakken.

“He came down and checked out the fire system and all the safety things. It all looked good,” Klakken told the Dillon Tribune on Tuesday morning of a visit from the state’s building inspector on Monday afternoon to look over the Frontier Event Center in regards to its suitability to host the big event that will include live music from five bands.

“He had a couple things he wanted them to do today before the event could happen, and as soon as he got it done, take some pictures and send it up to him, and he would issue the temporary permit for the Wednesday party only,” said Klakken, “for up to, I think it was 974. It will only be good for that day.,”

Klakken said the Frontier Event Center has made numerous recent improvements to enhance safety for those attending events at the site.

The Beaverhead County-City Health Board last week expressed dismay at the state’s issuing of temporary permits for the Frontier Event Center to host events—and opposition to the St. Patrick’s Day event, which Beaverhead County Health Director Sue Hansen fears could become a “superspreader event” that leads to a dramatic increase in COVID-19 cases (see story on page 3).