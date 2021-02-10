Parks session convenes today

Dillon City Council’s Parks Committee will today host a 1:30 p.m. work session to help locals help shape the future of a city park.

“Ibeyville—fence all the way around,” said Nick Gutcheck when asked at the Jan. 27 Parks Committee meeting by Parks Committee Chair Mary Jo O’Rourke what he saw as the most pressing needs in the coming five years for Ibeyville Park, also known as Dan Ibey Memorial Park.

“New playground equipment in there. New sprinkler system. New basketball court. And then finish the sidewalk around. And then we can attach onto that, doing something with that empty lot next door,” added Gutcheck, who has for years overseen upkeep of city parks as part of his longtime employment with the City of Dillon.

”I couldn’t agree with you more,” responded O’Rourke to Gutcheck’s suggestions for the park located in a residential neighborhood between Sunrise and Ramshorn streets, across Noble Avenue from the south central edge of Beaverhead Golf Course.

“And I would think as part of that process,” added Parks Committee member Rich Wassall, “that we get some kind of a public input, surveywise or whatever, from the Ibeyville residents, and that they’d be able to give us their thoughts.”

“I hadn’t thought of a survey to go to each person in Ibeyville, but that may be the best way to do it. I was thinking of doing like a neighborhood meeting,” said O’Rourke.

“I guess it all gets down to how do we get responses and what’s the best means,” commented Wassall, who suggested surveys in local newspapers, a mailing to each Ibeyville property owner, and public service announcements as possible ways to gain feedback.

“Those are great ideas,” said O’Rourke, who suggested an online survey that could be accessed through the City of Dillon website.

“Could we set up a committee of you and me, and we’ll come up with a survey, and a distribution plan,” O’Rourke asked Wassall.

“Okay, as long as it’s legal, why don’t you and I get together. We could design something that is workable and bring it back to the next committee meeting and have it discussed,” said Wassall, referring to the legal requirements in re open meeting law.

“What you’d have to do is, you’d still have to advertise it as a ‘work session’ and still have to post it 48 hours in advance,” said City Director of Operations Todd Hazelbaker of what he saw as the way to meet the legal requirements for the work session under state open meeting laws.

“Do we have to meet here? Could we just, say, meet on my front porch?” wondered O’Rourke.

“Preferably, it would be better if you met here,” replied Hazelbaker, referring to City Council Chambers.

“I understand you want to be more casual, but it is a public meeting,” advised Hazelbaker.

“It will just be you and I and whoever wants to show up from the public,” said Wassall.

Today’s work session will also offer the chance for people to provide input on what they think should be done with a small piece of city land next to Ibeyville Park.

“And also, the city does own the tract and property that’s next to the—it’s undeveloped next to Ibeyville Park, and ‘there’s been some discussion about putting something in there, maybe,” said Hazelbaker.

The Dillon City Council’s Parks Committee will host a work session today, Wednesday, Feb. 10, starting at 1:30 p.m. in City Council Chambers, 125 N. Idaho St. in downtown Dillon, to “create and implement planning process for Ibeyville Park and adjacent property.”

Members of the public are welcome to attend the work session, but are asked to wear face coverings and observe social distancing.

The session can also be attended remotely, using Zoom, by going to https://zoom/ us/j/7703166528 with the pass code 4245.

For more information, call 683-4245.