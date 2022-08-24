Parent Guidance series returns

Following a successful inaugural year, the Parent Guidance Series will return locally for another school year, staring before that 2022–23 school year gets started and continuing after it ends.

A one-hour Zoom gathering on “Supporting Your Child’s Mental Health,” kicks off this school year’s Parent Guidance series today, Wednesday, Aug. 24, beginning at 7 p.m.

“Basically, this will give an introduction to the program,” said Andrea Schurg, coordinator of Project Aware, which is co-sponsoring the Parent Guidance program along with Dillon Elementary School District #10.

“And all the resources it has to offer through parentguidance.org,” added Schurg of coaching, free e-courses and monthly webinars.

“This will be a continuation of Parent Guidance Series from last year,” added Schurg of the itinerary of monthly presentations designed to help parents help their kids deal with difficult issues.

“It is for everybody. If you are a parent or caregiver of a preschooler or adult, we encourage you to attend. It is useful for all ages,” insisted Schurg, who has a Project Aware office on the SD #10 campus.

“The feedback overall we received from people who participated last year was very encouraging and beneficial. They wanted this to continue,” said Schurg of the series of monthly online gatherings held last school year, all but one remotely.

“This year, some will be done online and some in-person, depending on the topic,” said Schurg, who held one series installment last year in-person in the Parkview Elementary School cafeteria due to the nature of its subject.

“We did that one in person because it was so sensitive. We had a group of local, mental health experts. So many people showed up for it, we pretty much filled the Parkview Cafeteria,” recalled Schurg of the panel discussion on self harm held in March.

“It made us think we should do more in-person events. That format gives people more of an opportunity to ask questions without the time lapses they’d experience on Zoom,” added Schurg.

The Parent Guidance Series for 2022–23 will again take on a variety of challenging topics.

“The subjects this year will range from anxiety and depression; to healthy communication with your children; to co-parenting; to substance use; to device addiction,” said Schurg, who has added a new aspect to the series featuring a special guest star.

“We’re going to supplement the series this year with some local mental health efforts,” revealed Schurg of parent groups overseen by Morgan Bialas, director of student counseling services at the University of Montana Western in Dillon.

To take part in “Introduction to Parent Coaching and ParentGuisnce.org,” the 7 p.m. online kick off to the 2022–23 Parent Guidance Series today, Wednesday, Aug. 24, go to www.dillonschools.org and to Dillon School District News and click on “KICKOFF TO MENTAL HEALTH NIGHT.” Subsequent series installments will all start at 7 p.m. and include: Sept. 28 – “Helping Your Child Succeed” on Zoom. Oct. 24 – “Parent Self-Care” in-person with Morgan Bialas.

Nov. 16 – “Preventing Suicide” on Zoom. Dec. 12 – “Self-Harm” in-person with Morgan Bialas. Jan. 25 – “The ABCs of Substance Abuse and Vaping” on Zoom. Feb. 20 – “Anxiety and Depression” in-person with Morgan Bialas. March 22 – “De-escalating Cycles of Conflict” on Zoom. April 24 – “Co-Parenting” in-person with Morgan Bialas. May 24 – “The Warning Signs of Device Addiction” on Zoom.

June 24 – “Parenting with Love and Logic” inperson with Morgan Bialas.

July 24 – “The Importance of Routine, Ritual and Predictability” in-person with Morgan Bialas.

The location of the in-person sessions will be established at a future date.

For more information, contact Andrea Schurg by email through aschurg@dillonschools.org.