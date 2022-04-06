Packed house

Jacob Christenson (left), a natural horsemanship student at the Universiy of Montana Western, chats with a friend during Saturday’s Colt Sale at the Natural Horsemanship Center. Over 400 supporters attended the sale that raised $205,750 for the natural horsemanship scholarship program. Christenson earned a $2,500 scholarship during the Colt Challenge portion of the weekend at the center. Weavers Genuinely Leo, a Weaver Quarter Horse donation to the auction, was the highest selling colt at the auction, going for $18,000. J.P. Plutt photo ...

