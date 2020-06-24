Over 100 new virus cases in Montana

Montana’s coronavirus-positive cases exceeded 100 new cases over the past week, with new cases popping up in counties that had not had a case up to this point.

Montana saw 129 new cases over the past week as of Tuesday, and one new death in Yellowstone County. The state tallied 743 total cases and 21 total deaths as of Tuesday.

Spikes of 20 or more newly-positive cases occurred over the weekend across the state; the larger increases were in Big Horn, Gallatin and Yellowstone counties. Counties with new cases include Dawson, Fergus, Flathead, Richland, Rosebud, Stillwater, Carbon, Lake, Missoula, Lewis and Clark, Glacier, Park, Cascade, Ravalli, Toole and Valley counties.

The largest numbers of active cases were located in Big Horn (28), Gallatin (26), Yellowstone (22), Custer (9), Missoula (10) Cascade (8) and Lewis and Clark (8) counties.

Nationally, there were more than 2.2 million positive cases and over 119,900 deaths reported as of Monday.

Gov. Steve Bullock discussed the case increases in a press conference June 17, before the weekend spikes. At that point, there had been 69 new cases over the prior seven days. Bullock said some clusters are due to close association with a positive case, which testing and contact tracing discovered.

“This is good news. We recognized the cases early, and can take steps to prevent further transmission and slow the spread of the virus,” he said. “I expect to see more positive cases as we reopen the state and as we increase testing.”

Bullock said public health officials are testing all close contacts when a new case is found, not just those showing symptoms. But he has concerns that some of the initial cases found are difficult to trace back to the source. He noted some local public health departments, such as in Big Horn County, have instituted stricter requirements within their borders to contain the spread of the virus. Ravalli County’s new cases are related to out-of-state travel, he said. Some of the new cases in other counties could be associated with workplaces.

None of the state’s new case count includes travelers from out-of-state who were diagnosed in Montana; those positives would count for their home state, per U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for tracking the virus. Since June 1, or the start of the Phase 2 reopening in Montana, there were five individuals from out-of-state who tested positive in Montana.

Bullock stressed that Montana had the lowest number of positive COVID-19 cases of all states in the nation at the June 17 press conference. That appears to still be the case as of Sunday, according to CDC data.

Bullock did not indicate whether a return to Phase 1 guidelines to prevent virus spread was forthcoming, nor did he indicate he would be moving the state to Phase 3. Phase 3 guidelines remove many of the restrictions on larger gatherings and increased business capacities. Bullock strongly recommended individuals wear face masks when attending events or going to places where social distancing cannot be maintained.

“Studies show widespread wearing of masks in community settings can reduce COVID-19 cases. It’s not a political or ideological thing,” he said.

Testing continues to increase statewide, and Bullock continues to encourage local health departments and residents to get tested. Bullock said tests will be available to public health departments who need to replenish their supply, which was a concern of the Beaverhead County health department. Public health officials said in its June 12 meeting they had roughly 30 test kits, and community health 100; they were unsure if those kits would be replenished were they to hold a community-wide testing event.