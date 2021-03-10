Organizer strives to meet local regs for St. Pat’s party

The organizer of a planned St. Patrick’s Day concert at the Frontier Events Center is working to meet all city and public health guidelines.

Butte Party Palace owner and party organizer Ted Deshner said last week he is in the process of meeting with city, county and public health officials to ensure his multi-band concert on March 17 complies with their needs.

“I’m doing what I can to make this work,” he said. “I’ve jumped through every hoop I’ve been told I need to jump through.”

Deshner said he is holding this event in addition to St. Patrick’s Day parties scheduled in Butte. Though the annual Butte St. Patrick’s Day parade was canceled, other activities will still take place there.

“This is not something we’re doing over in Dillon because we can’t do it in Butte,” he stressed. “This was an opportunity for us to do something here – there’s probably 200 people in Dillon that come to Butte every year for St. Patrick’s Day.”

City and public health officials expressed alarm over the event last week, stating no one informed them of an approximately 900-person event being held in town. Dillon Mayor Mike Klakken told the Dillon Tribune the events center had a maximum occupancy of 300 people; Public Health Director Sue Hansen said she was worried about how that size of an event could contribute to new coronavirus cases; and Dillon Police Chief Don Guiberson expressed concerns about the ability of his small department to maintain public safety.

Deshner told the Tribune a maximum of 650 tickets will be sold. An additional 50 staff will be on site, for a total of 700 people at the event. He stressed he will have security present, and will ferry attendees to and from the location. He said he provided security plans to local police.

There will be hand-sanitizing stations around the center and masks available at the door, and every person will be offered one, Deshner said.

“By Gov. Gianforte’s rules – it’s not a mandate – we will ask people to wear them. We cannot and will not force them,” he said.

Attendees coming from out of town that are staying at local hotels can be ferried from their hotel to the site and back, to reduce the impact on locals who work downtown. Deshner added he is bringing in vans and buses, and a nine-passenger limousine to ferry attendees back and forth. Cars can also be parked near the fairgrounds on Railroad Street.

Commissioner John Jackson said Tuesday the fairgrounds will be closed to parking.

Deshner said he was not aware that there was a 300-person capacity limit, but was assured by Frontier Events Center owner Ron Johnson an updated occupancy permit would be obtained prior to the event.

Deshner said he put in another fire exit, and installed required “exit” signs at the doors of the events center. He said he will also be helping put on finishing touches to the VIP area. Concessions will be split up on opposite sides of the center to keep the lines down and people spread out, he added.

The event will feature a number of bands, including Butte-native Tim Montana. The doors will open at 2 p.m. March 17, and different bands will play throughout the event. A last local band may play until 1 a.m., though Deshner said they will keep the volume down.

“I love the venue over here,” Deshner said, referring to the events center. “You’ve got a really nice situation in town, for the size of the city.”