Oregon man sentenced to 10 years for car theft, endangering others in high-speed chase

An Oregon man who led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car up and down Highway 15 in May was sentenced to 10 years in prison for his crimes.

Steven Ellis Bowen, 55, of Allegheny, Oregon, previously pleaded guilty to two felony counts of criminal endangerment and one felony count of theft in August. He was originally charged with 35 counts of felony criminal endangerment, felony theft, and misdemeanor fleeing and eluding a peace officer for taking a truck from the McDonald’s parking lot in Dillon, driving south on I-15, passing a number of cars and heading through a construction zone at speeds over 85 miles per hour, and then turning around and going back north on the highway. The remaining charges were dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Prior to sentencing, Bowen read a statement apologizing to the owner of the vehicle.

“I just wanted you to know I am truly sorry about taking your truck. I know it cost you a great deal of time and money,” he said. “I really wish I could go back and do things a lot different that day, because that’s not the man I want to be. I hope this note gives you a little piece of mind, sir, because I’m really ashamed of what I did to you.”

Beaverhead Special Deputy County Attorney Thorin Geist asked Fifth Judicial Court Judge Luke Berger to sentence Bowen to 10 years in the Department of Corrections, with five years time suspended, on all three counts, to be served concurrently, with credit for time served. He noted Bowen paid the required restitution to the owner of the vehicle. Geist also recommended “the most extensive drug treatment program available” be required.

Defense Attorney Walter Hennessey asked for a full 10- year suspended sentence for all charges, concurrent, but also urged for extensive treatment. He noted Bowen and his wife and purchased property in Montana and Bowen wants to settle and rebuild his life there, and jail time could have a big impact on that.

“I think Mr. Bowen, as you can tell, has had a number of criminal problems over the years. But he’s 55 years old and I think this was a real eye-opener,” Hennessey said. “From the get-go, I could tell he felt really bad about taking the truck and what happened, and I ask you take that into consideration, and the fact that he paid the restitution in full.”

Berger told Bowen he appreciated his willingness to apologize for the theft, but he was much more worried about the danger he put other people in when he drove recklessly with the vehicle.

“Mr. Bowen, I look at it this way. I’m glad you apologized for the theft, and I’m not holding it against you. But the theft is the least of my concerns in this case. You stole a truck – don’t steal a truck, you shouldn’t steal a truck. I have more concern about your state of mind. I think you put in here (the presentence investigation) that you had been drinking the past two weeks, that you got stuck here in Dillon, that you took someone’s truck,” he said. “I think you were being someone severely chemically dependent is the problem.”

Berger noted Bowen’s criminal history was 3.5 pages long in the PSI, with offenses dating back to 1986, and those chemical dependency issues led him to put a lot of people in danger.

“It looks like you were out here, you ran into some bad luck and, I mean, you didn’t just get drunk in a hotel for two weeks and spend all your money...you didn’t just steal someone’s truck and have somebody get mad. You led police on a long chase, you passed a bunch of people, you put a bunch of people in harm’s way,” he said. “I mean, you can hit a construction worker, you can hit a family, and you wouldn’t be sitting here just thinking, ‘holy cow, I’ve got to get myself under control.’ I could be sitting here telling you you killed people and there’s no place for you in society.”

Berger sentenced Bowen to 10 years in the DOC, with five years suspended, all three charges concurrent, with credit for time served; to pay court fees; and issued a strong recommendation for intensive drug treatment.

“As weird as this may sound to you, I hope this is a wakeup call. Because this probably is the best case scenario. You’re going to get the opportunity to figure out what you’re going to do with the rest of your life, because what you were doing before wasn’t working. Given your history, I don’t see how you can do it on your own,” he said. “If you don’t figure it out, it’s not going to end with this... and I think you know that. I think you know that if you go out on a bender five years from now, its not going to end with you waking up missing $50 and having a hangover. It’s going to end up that you’re going to be in a jail cell somewhere and you’re going to think, ‘what have I done again?’”