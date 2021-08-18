Oregon man admits vehicle theft, endangering others from high-speed chase

An Oregon man who led police on a high-speed chase down Interstate 15 in May pleaded guilty to three charges from that incident in Fifth Judicial District Court last week.

Steven Ellis Bowen, 55, of Allegheny, Oregon, admitted to taking a vehicle parked at McDonald’s, driving south on I-15 through a construction zone, at times exceeding 85 mph, and endangering the police chasing him and the general public. He was found guilty of two counts of felony criminal endangerment and felony theft by Judge Luke Berger in District Court.

Bowen was originally charged with 35 counts of felony criminal endangerment, felony theft, misdemeanor fleeing or eluding a peace officer and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked. The remaining charges were dismissed as a part of a plea agreement.

Bowen faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $50,000 in fines on each criminal endangerment count, the most serious charge. Felony theft is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Bowen is held in the Beaverhead County Jail. He will be sentenced at a later date.