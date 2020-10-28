Opening act

Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Opening act

District 3 Public Service Commission candidate Tom Woods shares his vision of the future of Montana at the Montana Made Drive Out the Vote Tour, a sharing of views of many of Montana’s Democratic candidates for state-wide office and U.S. Senate candidate Steve Bullock. An organizer said the attempt was to make the rally like a drive-in movie-type of public health concerns. J.P. Plutt photo

Category: