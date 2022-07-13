Open meeting matters reopen

Controversies heated city government into a self-devouring boil in 2014 over proper application of state open meeting law application, or lackthereof, by then members of city government.The resulting brouhaha led to the resignation of more than half the Dillon City Council the following year, and the voter recall of another councilperson.A resolution passed by the city during that controversy, designed to head off further controversies, resurfaced at last week’s Dillon City Council meeting.And stirred up more controversy.“I just brought this to your attention as a resolution in the books,” explained Mayor John McGinley in reference to including Resolution #1175 (“Resolution ...