One new COVID case, top 15 for vaccine uptake

Beaverhead County is one of the top 15 counties in the state of Montana for COVID-19 vaccinations, and is further along than the state as a whole.

The county almost went a second week without new COVID-19 positive cases; a woman in her 20s tested positive this week. As of Tuesday, the county listed 911 total cases and 11 deaths since the start of the pandemic last year. There are no active cases in the county as of Friday, though data may be delayed due to the Memorial Day holiday weekend.

Beaverhead County was listed as 11th in the state for the percentage of eligible residents (age 12 and older) that were fully vaccinated (as of May 21). As of Tuesday, Beaverhead County recorded 3,787 people fully vaccinated (45% of eligible persons). The state counted 393,723 people fully immunized, or 43% of the eligible population.

Both the state and county are beating the national uptake in vaccinations. As of Sunday, 135,087,319 eligible people were fully vaccinated (40.7%).

The state counted 198 total “breakthrough” COVID-19 cases in people who have been fully vaccinated (as of May 26). Of those, 22 people were hospitalized and two have died. There have been 260 total virus variant cases in the state, with the majority of those the United Kingdom variant (134), followed by the two California strains (91 total). Beaverhead County has had two cases from the California strains.

The state of Montana reported 467 new cases and seven new deaths over the past week. As of Tuesday, the state counted 111,844 total cases and 1,613 deaths since the start of the pandemic.

Nationwide, more than 33 million people have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 591,200 people have died from the disease since the start of the pandemic, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).