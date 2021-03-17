One dead in head on collision south of Dillon

A head on collision south of Dillon last Wednesday morning resulted in the death of a young woman. According to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Wade, the accident was likely caused by distracted driving.

“It is suspected that the driver of the Chevy Suburban was distracted, wasn’t looking at the road, crossed over into the northbound lane and hit the northbound vehicle head-on,” said Wade on Tuesday.

According to Beaverhead County Sheriff Paul Craft, Chloe Lynn Worl, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene. An obituary published in Sunday’s Montana Standard said Worl moved to Dillon from Anaconda in 2014 to attend Montana Western. She graduated from Western and planned to attend the University of Montana in the fall. She was currently working at Barrett Hospital and HealthCare.

Worl was driving a Toyota pickup northbound on Highway 91 South just south of the turnoff to the Montana Center for Horsemanship. The southbound Chevy Suburban crossed lanes, resulting in the crash.

The pickup received extensive damage, with the entire front end crushed. The left front of the Suburban was damaged to a much lesser extent.

“The deceased was not wearing a seatbelt,” said Wade. “If they were, there was a better chance they might have survived.”

According to Wade’s investigation, the Toyota pickup had nearly slowed to a stop after locking up the brakes. The skid marks reflected a straight slide and according to Wade, the driver would not have been able to steer the vehicle off the road into the steep barrow pit before the collison occurred. Wade said other factors relating to the difference in damage to the vehicles was the larger size of the Suburban and the fact that the driver of the Suburban didn’t brake prior to the collision. Wade estimated the speed of the Suburban at roughly 60 miles per hour.

Wade said after the collision, the southbound Toyota came to rest off the east side of the road and the Suburban off the west side of the road.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are a suspected cause of the collision.

The driver and two children passengers in the Suburban were transported to Barrett Hospital and HealthCare. Wade believes they were treated and released.

“My investigation is not yet complete and I haven’t spoken to the county attorney, so nothing is set in stone,” said Trooper Wade about the charges, if any, that could be filed.